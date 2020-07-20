Rossland city council will not proceed with mail ballot voting after all. File photo

Rossland city council shreds mail ballot voting idea

Staff said current B.C. legislation prevents most people from casting ballot by mail

Rossland city council has decided not to move forward with mail ballot voting in the community.

Mayor Kathy Moore said one reason council opted not to proceed was because most people aren’t allowed to cast their ballot by mail under B.C.’s Local Government Act.

According to an online report submitted by city executive assistant Alison Worsfold, the act only lets you vote by mail during a municipal election if you have a physical disability, illness or injury or if you’re temporarily away from home.

“We’re trying to think of different ways to get people engaged and get everyone to come out to vote,” said Moore. “However, this staff report showed council that under the legislation that currently exists, that definitely wasn’t going to be the case.”

The report showed that mail ballot voting hadn’t increased voter turnout in most B.C. communities where it’s been implemented.

In Trail, the report said only 2.4 per cent of people mailed their ballot in during the 2014 and 2018 general local election.

The report said Victoria had less than one per cent of people mail their ballot in during the 2018 general local election.

Despite the obstacles, Moore said she still hopes to implement more voting options for Rosslanders.

“We’re hoping to send a resolution to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities next year, asking them to take a look at the voting act and maybe modernize it,” said Moore.

“While one of our councillors pointed out that mail ballot voting isn’t very modern, we could look electronic or other ways of voting.”

Electronic or mail ballot voting could also increase voter turnout in elections during health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore suggested.

The document estimated mail ballot voting would increase election costs for the city by up to $1,500.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

voting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services
Next story
Anxiety high as Canadian schools prepare for students from COVID-ravaged U.S.

Just Posted

Rossland city council shreds mail ballot voting idea

Staff said current B.C. legislation prevents most people from casting ballot by mail

Update: Brief traffic delay expected on Rossland Avenue, Thursday

A broken water main is slowing traffic on Rossland Avenue, temporarily halting full water service

Six COVID-19 cases confirmed among Kelowna hospital employees

IH: At this time there are no impacts on our services at KGH

Shambhala livestream event postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Virtual Shambhala postponed after sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

AM Ford completes $15,500 hospital pledge

Emergency department overhaul is underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Most Read