Rossland city council throws support behind five infrastructure projects

Rossland city council has thrown its support behind five major infrastructure projects.

Downtown washroom

City council has permitted staff to apply for a $81,319 provincial grant to help build a new washroom in downtown Rossland. The city would also invest $76,000 from other grants it’s obtained and the total cost of the project would be around $151,139.

According to a report by manager of planning Stacey Lightbourne, one viable option is to build the washroom into the existing library facility.

“We’ve needed a downtown washroom for a long time,” said Mayor Kathy More.

“Once we get out of the COVID-19 crisis and people either start to socialize downtown or we have events again, it’s really important that we have a public washroom.”

Annual maintenance for the washroom would cost the city around $21,600.

Green Link Improvements

City council has allowed staff to apply for a grant to start Phase One of the South Kootenay Green Link Trail. The grant would likely cover the entire $150,000 anticipated project cost, however the city has decided to set aside $20,000 from its climate reserve fund for the project.

Phase one of the project includes improving the Wagon Road from the end of Esling Drive to Redstone Drive so that it could be ridden with commuter bicycles. City staff hope the entire trail from Rossland to downtown Trail can eventually be improved and ridden with commuter bikes one day.

City staff plan to work with Regional District Kootenay Boundary representatives to identify the route, improvement plans and maintenance for the entire trail in the future.

Strawberry Pass Trail

City council have approved a letter of support for the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society to apply for a $175,000 provincial grant and build a 7.8-kilometre trail from Hannah Creek Biathlon to Strawberry Pass.

The trail will provide people easier access to other existing KCTS trails and will also to establish a longer 17-km trail between Rossland and Strawberry Pass.

The society will apply for the grant with Red Mountain.

New Race Building

The city has approved a letter of support for the Red Mountain Racers, who plan to apply for a grant with Red Mountain and build a $1-million race building.

Amenities in the new building would include timing offices, an office area, and meeting and video analysis room for technical delegates.

Outside, the resort would attach lights to its t-bar for races and expand its snowmaking capabilities to its ski cross course.

Construction could begin on the project as early as next April.

Museum Project

City council has approved a letter of support for the Rossland Museum and Historical Centre to apply for a grant to complete Phase Two of its Museum Renewal Project.

Project scopes include improving an underground interpretive mining exhibit and building a new atrium to help the museum add to its gift shop and visitor centre area.

Construction is anticipated to start in late 2021 and be finished in early 2022.

