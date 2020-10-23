The city is applying for two of the projects itself. File photo

The city is applying for two of the projects itself. File photo

Rossland city council throws support behind five infrastructure projects

Projects include new downtown washroom and $1-million Red Mountain race building

Rossland city council has thrown its support behind five major infrastructure projects.

Downtown washroom

City council has permitted staff to apply for a $81,319 provincial grant to help build a new washroom in downtown Rossland. The city would also invest $76,000 from other grants it’s obtained and the total cost of the project would be around $151,139.

According to a report by manager of planning Stacey Lightbourne, one viable option is to build the washroom into the existing library facility.

“We’ve needed a downtown washroom for a long time,” said Mayor Kathy More.

“Once we get out of the COVID-19 crisis and people either start to socialize downtown or we have events again, it’s really important that we have a public washroom.”

Annual maintenance for the washroom would cost the city around $21,600.

Green Link Improvements

City council has allowed staff to apply for a grant to start Phase One of the South Kootenay Green Link Trail. The grant would likely cover the entire $150,000 anticipated project cost, however the city has decided to set aside $20,000 from its climate reserve fund for the project.

Phase one of the project includes improving the Wagon Road from the end of Esling Drive to Redstone Drive so that it could be ridden with commuter bicycles. City staff hope the entire trail from Rossland to downtown Trail can eventually be improved and ridden with commuter bikes one day.

City staff plan to work with Regional District Kootenay Boundary representatives to identify the route, improvement plans and maintenance for the entire trail in the future.

Strawberry Pass Trail

City council have approved a letter of support for the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society to apply for a $175,000 provincial grant and build a 7.8-kilometre trail from Hannah Creek Biathlon to Strawberry Pass.

The trail will provide people easier access to other existing KCTS trails and will also to establish a longer 17-km trail between Rossland and Strawberry Pass.

The society will apply for the grant with Red Mountain.

New Race Building

The city has approved a letter of support for the Red Mountain Racers, who plan to apply for a grant with Red Mountain and build a $1-million race building.

Amenities in the new building would include timing offices, an office area, and meeting and video analysis room for technical delegates.

Outside, the resort would attach lights to its t-bar for races and expand its snowmaking capabilities to its ski cross course.

Construction could begin on the project as early as next April.

Museum Project

City council has approved a letter of support for the Rossland Museum and Historical Centre to apply for a grant to complete Phase Two of its Museum Renewal Project.

Project scopes include improving an underground interpretive mining exhibit and building a new atrium to help the museum add to its gift shop and visitor centre area.

Construction is anticipated to start in late 2021 and be finished in early 2022.

READ MORE: Red Mountain to open temporary parking lot near Topping Chair this season

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Just Posted

Fruitvale Village Council outlined their Beaver Valley Middle School development plan to the community last month. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fruitvale to lease middle school land to affordable housing society

Village agrees to 60-year lease to get phase 1 of B.V. middle school development project rolling

The new playground and swing-set project at Gyro Park is tantalizingly close to opening, but park enthusiasts will have to wait another three weeks before it can be enjoyed. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Gyro Park new playground opening … soon

The City of Trail has about three weeks of work to do before new playground opens at Gyro Park

The city is applying for two of the projects itself. File photo
Rossland city council throws support behind five infrastructure projects

Projects include new downtown washroom and $1-million Red Mountain race building

Greenwood Fire/Rescue attended a vehicle accident on Highway 3 Friday morning, Oct. 23. Photo courtesy of Mayor Barry Noll.
BREAKING — 3 accidents on Highway 3, 33 in Greenwood, Rock Creek

“The roads are absolutely horrible right now,” Midway RCMP

L-R: Millicent Saundry and Rita Holmes presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Rossland Auxiliary donates to senior care

Funds will be used for seniors living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Most Read