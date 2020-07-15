Rossland city council votes against giving tax exemption to The Josie Hotel

Council said it would be unfair to give exemption to one business and not another

The Josie Hotel employs up to 130 staff during peak levels in the year. Photo: The Josie Hotel

Rossland city council decided not to renew a five-year revitalization tax exemption (RTE) for The Josie Hotel during a meeting on July 13.

The initiative helps to provide tax exemptions for businesses owners in Rossland that are either new or completing substantial improvements to their property.

Mayor Kathy Moore said there were a couple reasons for the decision.

“It was a unanimous decision by council. We have a lot of businesses that are struggling right now and we didn’t feel it was fair to give the benefit to one business and not to another,” said Moore.

“Also, when you give a tax exemption or even a partial one to a business, you have other businesses and residential taxpayers that are picking up the flack.”

When the hotel first applied for the RTE tax exemption in 2015, an existing bylaw allowed the hotel to reapply for it five years later.

Now, council has put all RTE applications on hold until the bylaw has been tightened up and improved.

“The way the bylaw was written, council didn’t feel like we were receiving much benefit. It was meant to be tax break for businesses that agreed to complete developments or improvements,” said Moore.

“It wasn’t meant to be a thing where people were going to do the improvements anyway and wanted a tax break for doing it. This was supposed to be an incentive and we didn’t feel it was working. ”

According to an online council agenda, not-for-profit organizations, churches, senior facilities or businesses on leased land could be the only organizations eligible for the RTE if the new bylaw is adopted.

Despite the decision, Tourism Rossland executive director Andrew Lukacs still supported the tax exemption for the hotel.

“Due to construction delays, the opening of our community’s new boutique hotel did not happen until late Nov. of 2018,” said Lukacs in an open letter to council.

“As such, The Josie Hotel has only been able to take full advantage of this program for less than two years of operation.”

RED Mountain president Don Thompson also voiced his support for the hotel.

“The Josie has consistently partnered with Tourism Rossland, RED Mountain Resort and other local tourism stakeholders to bring new business and guests to our city and region,” said Thompson.

“Renewal of the taxation exemption certificate will assist in placing funds where they are needed most: The economic recovery of The Josie and our community.”

The Josie employs 130 staff at peak levels and contributes over $2 million to Rossland annually, according to a Destination Canada document on the council agenda.

