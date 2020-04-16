File photo

Rossland city councillors adopt new ticketing bylaw

Authorities can now enforce certain bylaws without having to lay charges through court system

Rossland city councillors have adopted a new ticketing bylaw.

The adoption means city staff and the RCMP will now be able to enforce certain bylaws without having to lay charges through the court system.

Rossland tax break bylaw called unfair, council mulling changes

Animal control, business license, traffic and highways regulation and outdoor water use bylaws are some of the bylaw infractions that can now avoid the court system.

City staff that are able to enforce bylaws include the city’s license inspector, building inspector, corporate officer, bylaw enforcement officer and chief administrative officer.

The new rules came into force on April 6.

City Council

