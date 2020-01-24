Garry Camozzi was given permission to live in a trailer set up in the driveway of a local man.

Rossland council okays temp shelter for local man

Garry Camozzi can stay in the trailer until October 2020

A homeless Rossland man will be safe and comfortable this winter thanks to the generosity of the community — and the flexibility of Rossland city council.

Garry Camozzi was given permission to live in a trailer set up in the driveway of a local man who raised funds to purchase the shelter.

“It was not something I asked for,” Camozzi told the Rossland News. “I am humbled and I am honoured.”

The decision by council on Monday night ended a four-month drive to find shelter for Camozzi, a Rossland man who’s lived rough in the bush around town for years.

“It’s a big relief, we’ve come up against a lot of roadblocks to get us here,” said Ryan Kelly, who led the push for help for Camozzi. “Garry is very cozy where he is, and we are very thankful that things have worked out the way they did.”

SEE: Rossland fundraiser seeks to build shelter for local ‘living legend’

After raising more than $9,000 for a shelter in an online campaign, topped up with his own funds and savings from Camozzi, Kelly began looking for a trailer.

He found one near Edmonton in the fall, and had it shipped to Rossland.

The original plan was to place the mobile in a local trailer court. But when that fell through, and winter coming on fast, Kelly began searching for an alternative arrangement.

He went to Rossland city council to ask for permission to allow the trailer to be set up in his driveway, temporarily.

“The city understood what we were up against, who it was for, and that it was for a good cause,” he says. “It was not a precedent-setting solution, for allowing the variance, but it was a special case and a special circumstance. The heart strings came through rather than being a stickler for the rules.”

On Monday Jan. 20 council gave its okay to the variance, allowing the trailer to remain in Kelly’s yard until October 2020.

But Kelly says it won’t be there that long.

“Come spring we have a line on a lot out towards the ski hill that won’t be built on for a while,” he said. “We can hook him up to the sewer and water there. But for now we’re going to ride out the winter and we are very thankful the city came through for us.”

Camozzi says he never expected to be in such a place, and he’s grateful to the support he’s received from the public.

“I’m thankful to be able to continue in a way that’s not just sheer, stark survival,” he says. “Which it has been to this point. Some years have been pretty tough.”

Kelly is just happy his friend has a place to stay, and that Rossland is the way it is.

“I’m just thankful for the community’s support and the understanding of the situation,” he says. “We’re looking after our most vulnerable. Be the change you want to be in the world. Everyone needs a helping hand sometime.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada affirms acquittals in refusing to hear Tamil migrant case

Just Posted

Literacy Week coming to Trail: Make reading time, family time

Family Literacy Week in B.C. runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

Rossland council okays temp shelter for local man

Garry Camozzi can stay in the trailer until October 2020

West Kootenay snowpack nearing record levels

High snowpack can mean a greater risk of flooding in spring, say forecasters

New York county gave Salmo River canyon its name

Place Names: Shenango Canyon, Sheep Creek City, Beaverville

Rossland Skating Club invites the community to Year End Show

Rossland Skating Club competed in the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition last week

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Owner surrenders dog suffering from days-old gunshot wound to B.C. SPCA

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

Most Read