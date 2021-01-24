The City of Rossland has done a remarkable job with restrictions and keeping activities locals only. Photo: Jim Bailey.

The City of Rossland has done a remarkable job with restrictions and keeping activities locals only. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Rossland council promotes ‘Locals Only’ inititative

Rossland mayor encourages people to restrict travel and enjoy what your home has to offer

The City of Rossland has responded to ongoing concerns of “Locals Only” advocates.

Councillor Dirk Lewis put forth a motion at a Jan. 18 city council meeting that asked the province to enforce travel restrictions that would compel visitors and tourism operators to follow locals only policy.

“While council has no powers to impose new restrictions with respect to COVID-19, we do have a mandate to represent the voice and concerns of our residents and encourage a space that is as safe as possible,” read Lewis’ motion. “The current influx of winter tourists is disconcerting and a legitimate cause for concern in our community.”

As a small community and popular ski and recreation destination, the city and its businesses depend on tourism. However, under the glare of the current pandemic spotlight, the community’s health takes precedence.

“We’re hearing from community members and their concerns, there’s people they don’t recognize in town, and they’re assuming that they’re visitors,” explained Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore. “We appreciate what all our local businesses have done to follow the rules of provincial health officer and all the rules, the policies, recommendations and guidelines — they’re doing a really good job, but we also want to make sure we stick with it.”

With a new COVID variant that is even more virulent, tight-knit communities like Rossland are working to avoid outbreaks such as those at Big White and Revelstoke.

The city encourages residents and temporary workers to follow all guidelines, and for non-residents to stay home and support their own local recreation operators and businesses.

“We have no issue with those folks who have followed the rules and quarantined for 14 days,” said Moore. “Many have been here for months.

“Our concern is for short-term visitors who come for brief holidays, do not quarantine, and congregate against the provincial health officer’s recommendations.”

Rossland council sent a letter to the minister of health, Adrian Dix, and the provincial health officer, Bonnie Henry, asking for further clarification and requesting that more be done to promote the recommendations that people stay home.

Council requested a more definitive version of what is considered “local” from the provincial government.

Does local mean stay within your provincial health authority, your health service delivery area or to the micro-level of a local health area?

According to a press release, council suggested that using the health service delivery area would be a good compromise. It would reduce acceptable travel to the Kootenay Boundary region and yet allow the local economy to survive.

The Kootenay Boundary Health Service Delivery Area is the region that includes the area from Rock Creek through the Boundary region to Grand Forks and from Trail to Castlegar, Salmo, Nelson, the Slocan Valley, Nakusp, Kaslo and Crawford Bay in the West Kootenay.

Moore was also quick to point out that not all people with out-of-province licence plates are visitors. Many may have moved to Rossland as seasonal workers or have secondary homes in the Golden City.

“We have a lot of people that move to town,” said Moore. “So you may not recognize everybody in the grocery store like you use to, because there are people who are not just visiting short term, they have actually moved here.”

The controversy surrounding inter-provincial and non-essential travel came to a head locally when the Castlegar mayor resigned after receiving public criticism for traveling to his family cabin within Interior Health over the holidays.

It was also highlighted by a Whistler emergency room physician who reported seeing a number of patients from Quebec and Ontario during the holiday period and called for a halt to non-essential, inter-provincial travel.

During a press conference Jan. 15, Premier John Horgan announced that, after seeking legal advice, the province did not have the constitutional power to restrict travel. However, he made a plea to B.C. residents and non-residents to avoid non-essential travel.

It remains legal for Canadian citizens to travel throughout the country, without having to quarantine, or face any legal ramifications or means of enforcement.

Still, Moore implores residents and visitors to respect the PHO recommendations.

“If we stay safely home now, we can all celebrate together later,” added Moore. “It’s important to remind others — our family, and friends — that unless they are able and willing to quarantine for two weeks and follow all health recommendations, they should stay home until it’s safe to visit.”

travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New businesses popping up in Fernie despite pandemic headwinds
Next story
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

Just Posted

Rossland council encourages everyone to support locals only recommendations. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Rossland council promotes ‘Locals Only’ inititative

Rossland mayor encourages people to restrict travel and enjoy what your home has to offer

Caroline Lafond is a Recreation Fish and Wildlife student at Selkirk College. Photo: Submitted
Ecological Comment: Help keep the goats of Gimli wild

A column written by Recreation Fish and Wildlife students at Selkirk College

Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union president Andy Davidoff. Photo: Jennifer Small
An open letter to Premier Horgan and Minister Whiteside: Let’s stop harming our children during a pandemic

A letter from Andrew Davidoff, President Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

Residents jump on viral trend of photoshopping U.S. senator into images

Jennifer Cochrane, a Public Health Nurse with Prairie Mountain Health in Virden, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Farquhar with Westman Regional Laboratory, during the first day of immunizations at the Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon, Man., on Monday, January 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Smith - POOL
Top doctor urges Canadians to keep up with COVID measures, even as vaccines roll out

More than 776,606 vaccines have been administered so far

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

A 75-year-old aircraft has been languishing in a parking lot on the campus of the University of the Fraser Valley, but will soon be moved to the B.C. Aviation Museum. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vintage military aircraft moving from Chilliwack to new home at B.C. Aviation Museum

The challenging move to Vancouver Island will be documented by Discovery Channel film crews

A video posted to social media by Chilliwack resident Rob Iezzi shows a teenager getting kicked in the face after being approached by three suspects on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (YouTube/Rob i)
VIDEO: Security cameras capture ‘just one more assault’ near B.C. high school

Third high-school related assault captured by Chilliwack resident’s cameras since beginning of 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP, File)
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season

A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season

Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question in the House of Commons Monday November 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Federal minister touts need for new B.C. economic development agency

Last December’s federal economic update promised a stimulus package of about $100 billion this year

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews

Most Read