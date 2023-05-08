Rossland council reviews public input policy

Rossland council reconsidered the Public Input Policy at its council meeting on May 1.

For the first time in three months, council was not approached by Rossland residents Shawn Gresley Jones or Paul Evans asking for the resignation of Mayor Andy Morel and Coun. Stewart Spooner for their involvement with the Warren Hamm vs City of Rossland court decision and ongoing legal costs.

The public input period allows any resident to address council on any matter, and speak on it for two minutes.

There is no feedback, nor is council required to address the particular concern.

Evans has also approached council with unsolicited information on 15 minute cities and other conspiracy theories and comments.

Spooner addressed the issue at the end of the April 17 council meeting, asking staff for direction and options they could pursue where they did not feel threatened and harassed at the outset of every meeting.

Staff came back to council at the May 1 meeting with options, and Spooner made a motion to change the wording so the public will have to address the business at hand.

More specifically, council directed staff to amend the Council Procedure Bylaw No. 2798, so that the Public Input section 4.11 item a) reads: “Any citizen may address council on any matter appearing on the current agenda of that meeting, without prior notice, during the Public Input Period.”

Coun. Mya Provençal suggested that people identify the agenda item they wish to address while providing their names and addresses before speaking.

Coun. Craig Humpheries said it’s important to let people bring up new ideas, and that council would not get the feedback they needed if they restricted it to the agenda.

Morel pointed out that there are several ways for residents to reach out.

“Part of our customer service requirements and obligations are to deal with those one off concerns and issues,” said Morel.

“So I think on a daily basis we are doing a pretty good job of that, but I think that the people who are coming through the door here are obviously wanting to push the envelope, and feel like they weren’t being heard through our regular channels.”

The mayor says he wanted to find a balance on allowing residents to have a voice at the meeting, but in a respectful and non-threatening manner.

“Being abused is not fun,” said Morel. “Safety is very important, and respect. We give it and we appreciate to get it back.”

Staff also noted that the city’s respectful workplace policy also outlines the basic right to work in an environment free from discrimination, bullying and harassment, and is applicable to employees, managers, council, contractors, consultants and visiting public.

Coun. Lisa Kwiatkowski said as an elected official, she wants to keep lines of communication open without restrictions as long as it did not cross the line of harassment in the workplace.

Coun. Jeff Weaver did not want to allow the public to approach the councillors, but was not ready to limit public input to the agenda items only.

Spooner reminded council that public input is not a question of personal rights.

“This discussion around rights is inappropriate,” said Spooner. “This is not a right, public input at a meeting isn’t a right it’s a policy of the city of Rossland. Many of the municipalities I talked to in this region either don’t have public input or restrict it to agenda items.”

Morel added council meetings are business meetings and allowing two-minute input from the public on any topic is not necessarily conducive to the city’s business interests.

Provencal agreed in principle with Kwiatkowski, but voiced her concerns about how their remarks affect other attendees.

“The reality is I think the public input period is the least productive way to engage with the public,” she said. “It doesn’t allow for much conservation, it’s not collaborative, and there are so many more avenues that I think we can encourage the public to take advantage of.

“I also know that there were a number of folks who were in the audience at the last council meeting and also took great offence and were very hurt by what the gentleman who addressed us had said. So for me it’s not necessarily about creating a safe space for us as councillors, but also for giving people the right to come to council and not feel afraid.”

The motion passed by a vote of 4-3 with Morel, Spooner, Boyce and Provencal voting in favour, and Kwiatkowski, Humpheries, and Weaver opposed.

Council needs to amend the Council Procedure Bylaw before the change takes affect.