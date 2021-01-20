(File photo)

Rossland council surveys residents for input on new city plan

Rosslands Official Community Plan has run its course, and the city is nudging residents for input

The City of Rossland is asking residents to help guide council in developing its Official Community Plan (OCP).

The city put out a survey asking Rosslanders to share their concerns, thoughts, priorities, and vision of what Rossland should look like in 2031.

“I am so excited that our Official Community Plan community engagement process is about to begin,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore in a press release. “This is the most important guiding document for the city for the next decade.”

The OCP reflects the ideas and input of the people of Rossland regarding important issues like housing, land use, transportation, environment, economic development, and recreation.

Read: Rossland commits to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050

The city’s survey asks just nine questions, some are open ended, such as “What is your vision for Rossland in 10 years?”, while others request that residents identify issues of greatest concern and prioritize them.

It also asks survey takers to share their preferences for public engagement, and how council can better serve the community.

The current OCP was developed in 2008, and after a dozen years its shelf life has expired.

Rossland residents are faced with new challenges, and the plan includes objectives and policies that guide planning and land-use management, the form and character of development, as well as defining social, economic and environmental policies.

Ancillary initiatives have come at a good time and include the Housing Needs Assessment, Heritage Management Plan, 100 per cent Renewable Kootenays Plan and a Resort Development Strategy.

An OCP review and update involves significant public involvement from start to finish to ensure that its goals and policies reflect community concerns and hopes for the future.

Rossland has experienced steady growth since the last city plan was established, and is projected to continue to be a desirable place to settle.

The updated OCP will provide a renewed vision for Rossland for the next decade and beyond.

“The last OCP has served Rossland very well but now it’s time to review, refresh and reflect on our direction for this next phase of our community life,” said Moore. “Be sure to get involved and give us your views about everything you can think of for the betterment of Rossland.”

The survey will be followed up by additional engagement activities through the city website at rossland.ca.

Paper copies are also available at the Rossland Public Library and city hall.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What you see …
Next story
Shop class receives wonderful response from West Kootenay residents

Just Posted

crowe shop
Shop class receives wonderful response from West Kootenay residents

“Each item came with its own little story which was really neat to hear.” - Dale Smyth

(File photo)
Rossland council surveys residents for input on new city plan

Rosslands Official Community Plan has run its course, and the city is nudging residents for input

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

View of the city from West Trail. Photo: Ryden Wahl
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Summer does provide some shelter for homeless. In winter, it’s a different story. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail RCMP offer healing approach to mental health and addictions

People living with a mental illness and substance use disorders need assistance not incarceration

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

A recent audit has found shortcomings in the management of B.C.’s forest service roads. AOG Audit
Audit finds shortcomings in ministry’s management of forest service roads

Ministry accepts recommendations

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

Most Read