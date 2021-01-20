Rossland council surveys residents for input on new city plan

Rosslands Official Community Plan has run its course, and the city is nudging residents for input

The City of Rossland is asking residents to help guide council in developing its Official Community Plan (OCP).

The city put out a survey asking Rosslanders to share their concerns, thoughts, priorities, and vision of what Rossland should look like in 2031.

“I am so excited that our Official Community Plan community engagement process is about to begin,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore in a press release. “This is the most important guiding document for the city for the next decade.”

The OCP reflects the ideas and input of the people of Rossland regarding important issues like housing, land use, transportation, environment, economic development, and recreation.

Read: Rossland commits to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050

The city’s survey asks just nine questions, some are open ended, such as “What is your vision for Rossland in 10 years?”, while others request that residents identify issues of greatest concern and prioritize them.

It also asks survey takers to share their preferences for public engagement, and how council can better serve the community.

The current OCP was developed in 2008, and after a dozen years its shelf life has expired.

Rossland residents are faced with new challenges, and the plan includes objectives and policies that guide planning and land-use management, the form and character of development, as well as defining social, economic and environmental policies.

Ancillary initiatives have come at a good time and include the Housing Needs Assessment, Heritage Management Plan, 100 per cent Renewable Kootenays Plan and a Resort Development Strategy.

An OCP review and update involves significant public involvement from start to finish to ensure that its goals and policies reflect community concerns and hopes for the future.

Rossland has experienced steady growth since the last city plan was established, and is projected to continue to be a desirable place to settle.

The updated OCP will provide a renewed vision for Rossland for the next decade and beyond.

“The last OCP has served Rossland very well but now it’s time to review, refresh and reflect on our direction for this next phase of our community life,” said Moore. “Be sure to get involved and give us your views about everything you can think of for the betterment of Rossland.”

The survey will be followed up by additional engagement activities through the city website at rossland.ca.

Paper copies are also available at the Rossland Public Library and city hall.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rossland