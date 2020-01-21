Rossland Council updated on cost of fixing arena

It will cost $700,000+ to get job done

An update to city council on the aging Rossland Arena indicates that fixing the facility is going to come with a hefty price tag.

A report to council at its last meeting indicated that replacing the ice-making equipment in the facility and making necessary renovations and repairs to the building itself will cost taxpayers just under $700,000.

That’s nearly double estimates for the project in a report from last fall.

“This time [the estimate] includes installation and engineering,” says Mayor Kathy Moore, explaining the difference. “The other was just the cost of the piece of hardware itself. So we always knew it would be higher.”

The report from city administration giving more detail on the arena project costs was submitted at the Jan. 6 council meeting. Staff said the new estimate includes:

• Required engineering, design and tendering activities (approximately $33,800),

• Actual construction costs (approximately $601,000), and

• Project contingencies (at 10 per cent or $63,480).

However, the estimate isn’t the final bill. Council will get a better sense of — and vote on — the actual cost next month.

“Pricing submitted for completion of this work will be re-reviewed and brought forward to council sometime in February for formal approval due to the lead time of securing applicable components related to completing this project prior to the facility’s 2020/21 operating season,” the report states.

Council’s already started budgeting for the project. The report to council notes that the city’s draft 2020 budget for general arena capital upgrades/undertakings is $537,000 in 2020, and $150,000 for every year between 2021 and 2024.

However, the report to council also notes the estimate is a Class D estimate — the roughest outline of costs — so the final price tag could be even higher.

Staff is working under direction from council to look at replacing the chiller and condenser system for the arena, and adding the capability of having an off-season gym floor to expand the arena’s use.

That motion was made after a public consultation process found most Rosslanders want to keep ice in the arena and find new uses for the facility.

“Both units were installed in 1997 and are considered to be past their expected service life expectancy of 20 years,” says the report to council. “This capital project is also consistent with the future direction of the facility as previously discussed.”

Staff said pricing submitted for completion of this work will be re-reviewed and brought forward to council sometime in February for formal approval.

The decision to begin serious repairs to the arena comes after the facility has had “minimal capital upgrades over the past five to seven years,” the report says. “[T]he city has mainly focused on making it safe to the public and employees to operate and utilize for the short-term.”

The arena was originally built in 1952-53 and in 1955 the Rossland Curling Rink addition was completed. Since the original construction of the facility, numerous additional improvements have been made.

Council received the report as information.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warm ocean ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: study
Next story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Just Posted

3 break-ins, copper pipe stolen from vacant Fruitvale school

Village planning future use of the site, including teardown of the old school

Kootenay cold snap ups energy consumption as high as 75 per cent

On Jan. 14, natural gas use rose 50 per cent compared to the previous Tuesday

Introducing 2020 Colombo Lodge executives

Executives were sworn in at an the installation ceremonies earlier this month

Rossland Council updated on cost of fixing arena

It will cost $700,000+ to get job done

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Most Read