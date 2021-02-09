Photo: File

Rossland doubles up recreation bursary

The bursary will increase to $200 per applicant.

Rossland council approved a major bump in bursaries for recreation users.

The Rossland Recreation Bursary was created to help lower income families access rec programs, courses, and activities.

The original bursary provided $100 per application yet this amount has remained static since the program’s inception.

Due to increased costs of participation, a reduction in applicants in 2020, and sufficient funds, the bursary will increase to $200 per applicant.

“We felt that was reasonable,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore. “Inflation has happened, the costs of programs have increased and that program hasn’t had an increase in a long time.”

The Rossland Recreation Bursary was created to assist community members who need financial assistance in order to register in a recreation-based course or program that is offered in Rossland or the region.

Applications can be submitted online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RLL2FNX or in person at city hall.

Recreation

