Rossland elects new mayor and council

The City of Rossland has a new mayor after ANDY MOREL was voted in with 1,052 ballots cast in his favour.

The six councillors are: Maya S Provencal; Lisa S Kwiatkowski; Jeff L Weaver; Eliza M Boyce; Stewart L Spooner; and Craig S Humpherys.

Mayoral Candidates:

Andy J Morel 1,052 — 64.7%

Kim D LaFond 570 — 35%

Councillor Candidates:

Maya S Provencal 1,129 — 69.4%

Lisa S Kwiatkowski 979 — 60.2%

Jeff L Weaver 952 — 58.5%

Eliza M Boyce 906 — 55.7%

Stewart L Spooner (incumbent) 884 — 54.3%

Craig S Humpherys 733 — 45.1%

Brian Pistak 625 — 38.4%

Richard K Kemick 620 — 38.1%

Tim Thatcher 591 — 36.3%

Sam Troy 470 — 28.9%

Paul A Evans 441 — 27.1 %

Total votes cast: 1.627

Eligible voters: 3,127

Turnout: 52 per cent

I am hoping to earn your vote for Mayor of the City of Rossland. As councillor for the past eight years and Representative to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for the past council term, I have gained knowledge and experience needed to help shape Rossland’s future. I have loved the community since moving here 24 years ago. I have seen substantial change as Rossland has grown into a vibrant, year-round tourist destination with renewed energy and an increased active population. I am proud of the two previous councils’ accomplishments. Working together we have: built a strong, highly competent, and productive management team and staff; completed infrastructure projects, upgraded roads and walkways, and developed trail corridors; with community support, completed major arena and Miners’ Hall upgrades; secured substantial funding from provincial and federal governments for conservation and climate resiliency initiatives; conceived, designed, and are constructing our Workforce housing complex, Rossland Yards, to open Spring, 2023. I am dedicated to making our community even better by continuing to: advocate for seniors’ housing and daycare spaces; support our Firesmart and Green Link Trail programs; work with citizen input and our consultants to develop a recreational Master Plan; support the rollout of the curbside organics pickup and composting programs and the sewage treatment plant upgrades; refine our asset management plan to ensure grant funding for future city property and utilities infrastructure upgrades. I am a past board member for Rossland Council for Arts and Culture and Black Jack Ski Club. I have owned and operated a retail store, worked in home improvement, and health care management. I am a cross-country ski instructor, a backyard farmer, father, and doting grandfather. In my spare time I can be found either working on my home retrofit, gardening, and tending to my bees, or enjoying the Kootenay outdoors.

