Rossland Food Bank adjusts operations to help cope with extra demand in services during COVID-19 crisis

The food bank has moved much of its services outside to help follow physical distancing protocols

The Rossland Food Bank has adjusted operations to help cope with a spike in demand for its services during the COVID-19 crisis.

Food bank volunteer Maureen Corrado said they’ve begun to help clients outside the facility to help follow physical distancing protocols.

“We’ve set up a table outside where people can fill out a pre-printed grocery list. After they fill it out, they put it on the table and step back,” said Corrado.

“Our volunteers then pick it up and walk into the store to retrieve the items needed from our shelves. We put the items in a grocery bag, set it on the table outside for the client and off they go.”

Corrado said they’ve increased their services by letting clients shop at the food bank weekly rather than twice a month.

The community has also pulled through to help the food bank during the crisis, said Corrado.

“Rossland residents are extremely generous and they have supported us from day one,” said Corrado.

“During the crisis, we have been receiving many more monetary and food donations. We’ve also had more volunteers helping to run the food bank.”

Despite the extra support, Corrado said it’s been a challenge to operate the food bank during the crisis, given how small the facility is.

The Rossland Food Bank is located at 1860 Second Avenue and is open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Corrado offered one simple message for people thinking of accessing food bank services during this difficult time: “I’m sure there are people who could use our services to help them get over this hump,” she said. “We’re here to help them and to provide them with all the assistance we can.”

