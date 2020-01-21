First day of school at Ecole des Sept-Sommets from 2018. Photo submitted

Rossland French immersions school to offer high school courses

Expansion decision means students can continue in French to Grade 9

Students in French immersion at Rossland’s Ecole des Sept-Sommets won’t have to leave town to continue their education next fall.

The school has announced it will be expanding in September to include Grade 8 and 9 curriculum.

“I think it’s wonderful,” says Marie-Josée Beaulieu, the school’s principal. “If it’s something the parents wish, and we can serve our community better, it’s only good for the kids and their families. So we’re very happy.”

Beaulieu says the decision was made in late November by the trustees of School District 93, the administration that governs ESS.

The push to expand the school came last year, after lobbying by parents of students graduating from Grade 7.

“We had a group of parents who went to the parents advisory council and asked for Grade 8 and 9 to be opened at the school, for their children to further their education in French as their first language,” she says.

Beaulieu said the parents and children wanted to continue at ESS.

“Unfortunately it was a bit late to offer it this year, but they went through with a survey to our school community, and through our PAC and trustee and he went back to our board office in Richmond,” she explained.

Beaulieu says the decision was made easier by the fact the school has empty classrooms in its building, so the expansion won’t require any major capital investments. While one new staff person may be hired, she says existing staff will also contribute to delivering the curriculum.

“We have lots of staff qualified to teach high-school grades,” she says. “We hope to offer something that will look a lot more like a high school, with various teachers.”

She says ESS will be able to offer a complete high school curriculum in French for students, including science, math, arts, social studies, and other courses.

The initial intake won’t be large: six students are attending Grade 7 now, and 11 are in Grade 6. She expects a handful of graduated students may return from other schools to attend Grade 9, but if not, they’ll offer that grade the following year.

Those numbers should grow as more students move up the system.

About 80 students now attend ESS, from junior kindergarten to Grade 7.

Beaulieu says the school is now accepting registrations for students to attend Grade 8 and 9 next September, and any parents who want their children to attend should let the school know now.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Just Posted

3 break-ins, copper pipe stolen from vacant Fruitvale school

Village planning future use of the site, including teardown of the old school

Kootenay cold snap ups energy consumption as high as 75 per cent

On Jan. 14, natural gas use rose 50 per cent compared to the previous Tuesday

Introducing 2020 Colombo Lodge executives

Executives were sworn in at an the installation ceremonies earlier this month

Rossland French immersions school to offer high school courses

Expansion decision means students can continue in French to Grade 9

Rossland Council updated on cost of fixing arena

It will cost $700,000+ to get job done

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Most Read