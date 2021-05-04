Rossland Golden City Days, Fall Fair cancelled

Golden City Days first ran in 1972, as part of the 75th anniversary of the incorporation of Rossland

The Golden City Days and Rossland Fall Fair will be cancelled again this year. (Golden City Days/Facebook photo)

COVID-19 can add another casualty to its growing list as Rossland Golden City Days and the Rossland Fall Fair will be cancelled this year.

The Golden City Days and the Rossland Fall Fair committees have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s events due to the ongoing pandemic.

“After discussing the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, the Golden City Days Committee and the Rossland Fall Fair committee feel that we cannot, in good conscience, hold Golden City days and the Fall Fair this year for the second year in a row,” read a joint-release put out by the committees.

“We know it’s disappointing and hope you understand. We appreciate your support of Golden City Days and the Fall Fair over the years.”

A favourite event, Golden City Days and Rossland Fall Fair generally run the second weekend in September, and include musical entertainment in Sourdough Alley, sports tournaments, heritage activities, the fall fair, family fun, children’s events, and of course a parade.

Golden City Days was originally organized in 1972, as part of the 75th anniversary of the incorporation of Rossland to celebrate the town’s start as a mining camp during the gold rush days.

“Many festivals and large gatherings such as Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Festival, Pass Creek Fall Fair, Salmon Arm Music Festival, Pride Parade, and Canada Day celebrations have already been canceled for this summer and we feel we would be remiss in not following suit, for the safety of everyone.”

