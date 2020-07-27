A charity golf tournament went ahead despite COVID-19. Photo: Redstone Resort

Rossland golf event raises over $5,000 for Alzheimer Society

The event was held at Redstone Resort earlier this month

A charity golf event held July 4 by Redstone Resort in Rossland raised $5,190 for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The Forget Me Not Mixed Open Tournament is an annual event to honour of Richard Daoust, a prominent business owner and realtor who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2018.

Event planner Darby Profili said this year’s event looked a little different with COVID-19.

“Generally, these are huge social events with auction items to raise money for the cause. However that wasn’t possible this year,” said Profili.

“This year, we just had tee times for the event scheduled throughout the day and people donated through etransfer. However, we still got it done and reached the $5,000 goal, so we’re pretty happy about that.”

Ninety-two people or businesses donated between $50 and $250 to help achieve the fundraising goal.

In total, 62 male and female golfers paired up to compete in different categories in the tournament.

In the end, Steve Johnston and Wanda Flack won the first place gross category with a score of 71 while Dale and Jen Smythe won the first place net category with a score of 57.

Doug and Jean Kerr-Penny won the hardest working team category in the tournament.

An online video posted last year shows Daoust shining more light on Alzheimer’s and his incredible contributions to golf and Redstone Resort.

Money donated from the event will go towards improving diagnoses and a potential immunization for the disease.

Approximately 747,000 Canadians live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Symptoms include memory loss and problems with written or oral communication skills.

Rossland

