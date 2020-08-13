Rossland Heritage Commission looks for new members

You have until Sept. 4 to apply to become a member

The Rossland Miners’ Hall is one prominent heritage building in the city. (File photo)

The Rossland Heritage Commission is on the lookout for two new members.

Members will be asked to inform city council about the impacts of future developments on heritage, advise council on heritage conservation issues and promote heritage in the city to the public.

These two new positions will also be assigned to raise funds and create new partnerships for heritage initiatives, submit an annual operating budget to council for the commission and to prepare an annual heritage report.

Become a member by sending an email to the city development services clerk with your interests and qualifications.

There’s a Sept. 4 deadline. Council will review all applications during a meeting on Sept. 14.

City council adopted a municipal heritage management plan in May and it’s expected to be completed in the coming years.

Weather round-up

It was much drier than normal across the West Kootenay in July, according to Southeast Fire Centre forecaster Jesse Ellis.

His report said the region received just 57 per cent — or 27.2 millimetres (mm) — during the entire month.

While the region saw a new daily rainfall record set of 18 mm on July 1, or two-thirds of the entire month’s rainfall, there was less than one mm of rain during the last three weeks of the month.

An upper ridge flow was responsible for the drier-than-normal weather conditions.

The hottest temperature of the month was recorded on July 30 when the thermometer hit 38.3 C.

Overall, the mean temperature across the region during the month was normal.

A cluster of fires around the West Kootenay have recently been reported with the dry conditions.

Regional weather data is collected from the Castlegar airport.

