The Rossland Miners’ Hall is one prominent heritage building in the city. File photo

Rossland Heritage Commission looks for new members

You have until Sept. 4 to apply to become a member

The Rossland Heritage Commission is on the lookout for two new members.

Members will be asked to inform city council about the impacts of future developments on heritage, advise council on heritage conservation issues and promote heritage in the city to the public.

These two new positions will also be assigned to raise funds and create new partnerships for heritage initiatives, submit an annual operating budget to council for the commission and to prepare an annual heritage report.

You can apply to become a member by sending an email to the city development services clerk with your interests and qualifications.

You can until Sept. 4 to apply and council will review all of the applications during a meeting on Sept. 14.

City council adopted a heritage management plan for the city in May and i’s expected to be completed in the coming years.

READ MORE: Rossland heritage planning group to begin work

Rossland

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary
WE controversy takes bite out of Trudeau, Liberal popularity: Poll

