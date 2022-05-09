Rossland hit by series of thefts

A suspect is caught on surveillance video in vehicle theft in Rossland.

Police reports that a man and woman were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicle in Rossland.

There is no rest for the weary, as Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to several calls for the week of April 25 to May 1.

• On April 25 Trail RCMP received a report that a backpack and ammunition was stolen from an unlocked truck in the 2100 block of Monte Cristo Street in Rossland.

The suspect, a woman wearing a hat, was captured on video surveillance. The woman entered a parking garage and approached the parked vehicle, opened the door and stole items from the truck.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect in the photographs, or know the whereabouts of the backpack and ammunition, call the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.

• On April 26 at 3:38 a.m., Trail police and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded to a suspicious vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue, in Trail.

KBRFR extinguished a red Chevrolet HHR car that was nearly fully engulfed in flames. Trail RCMP is conducting an investigation into the incident, as it is believed to be an intentionally set fire.

• Trail RCMP received a report on April 30 that a 2003 GMC Sierra truck was stolen from the 1400 block of LeRoi Avenue in Rossland.

A set of keys was left inside the vehicle and the truck was later located in the 1500 block of Rossland with a small amount of money missing from the interior.

• On April 30 and May 1, police received reports that a man and woman were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicle in Rossland. The man is described as in his thirties, slim, wearing a black puffy jacket, jogging pants, black and white shoes, and carrying a black suitcase.

The woman is described as having red hair and wearing a multi-coloured dress. Both were wearing face masks.

“Trail RCMP believe that the man and woman continue to operate in the area and will target unlocked vehicles,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment.

“Please lock your vehicles and secure your car keys in a safe place.”

Please report any suspicious incidents or activity in regards to this man and woman to the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.

RCMPRCMP BriefsRosslandtheft