Rossland hopes to be a climate action game-changer

The City of Rossland will work to implement a home energy leadership program (HELP) with support from the Community Energy Association’s Game-Changer program.

The Game-Changer program is funded by the association and provides local governments with access to their staff expertise to develop a local climate action initiative that has the potential to be a game-changer for communities.

The program is new in 2021 and part of a suite of initiatives intended to provide enhanced support to communities during this decade of climate action.

Rossland council approved the program on Monday. HELP will address household-level energy usage and aim to remove practical and financial barriers to undertaking home retrofits and transitioning to clean energy.

The program has an initial target to empower 100 homeowners with personal energy use data in the development of an incentive program that will lead to tangible reductions in household emissions.

“Rossland has been diligently working towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions from the corporate side, but our commitment to 100% renewable energy usage by 2050 for our entire community is a huge challenge,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“Climate change is impacting all of us and every step we take must move us closer toward our energy reduction goals. I am thrilled that [the Game-Changer program] will help move Rossland towards our ambitious goals. It is imperative that everyone do what they can to address the climate emergency.”

The Community Energy Association has previously worked with Rossland on the city’s community energy and emissions plan, the Accelerate Kootenays electric vehicle program, a zero emissions vehicle visioning project, and the 100% Renewable Energy Plan.

The association is a member-based, non-profit organization working since 1995 at the community level to reduce emissions, conserve energy and progressively transition to a low carbon, resilient economy.

As a non-profit consultant, all proceeds from the association’s work go back into advancing low carbon solutions for community climate action. Its staff are distributed around BC and its board is comprised of representatives from local governments, utilities, and the private sector.