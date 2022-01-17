Rossland launches COVID safe Winter Carnival

Rossland’s Winter Carnival is back on although with some COVID considerations

The RED Rail Jam is one event set to go ahead at Rossland’s Winter Carnival from Jan. 28 to 30. (Jim Bailey photo)

Canada’s longest running winter carnvival returns to the Golden City.

The City of Rossland announced that the Olaus Jeldness Rossland Winter Carnival will be held the weekend of Jan. 28-30.

The carnival started in 1898 with the Norwegian Miner, Jeldness, and has been running with few interruptions every year since. However, it is limited in 2022 by COVID-19 protocols.

“Community and family-oriented activities will decorate this historical weekend, with lots of reasons and ways to celebrate!” says the city’s release.

Residents will be happy to hear that RED Mountain’s famous Rail Jam is on, as are ice sculptures, snow slides, tobogganing, skating, fire spinners, local business specials, and several activities locals are encouraged to undertake in their own yards.

However, many favourite events, productions, and places are paused again this year.

“With the current Public Health Order in place, and issues and concerns related to the rising cases of COVID-19 in our community and beyond – the Carnival will not be hosting large-participation or spectator-oriented events.”

Sadly, the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race, the Variety Show, parade, Olaus Ice Palace Beer Garden, and Blizzard Fest are no goes again this year.

Tickets to Blizzard Fest will be refunded.

But keep an eye out for the official 2022 Rossland Winter Carnival poster around town, featuring the artwork of the contest winner, and schedule of events.

Also check out the city’s website and Facebook and Bhubble pages for updates on events and activities.

“We look forward to a full schedule return in 2023!” proclaims the city website.

The city is also looking for weekend volunteers to support the planned activities. Volunteers will be required to be fully vaccinated and will receive an exclusive thank-you gift.

To volunteer contact the committee at volunteers@rosslandwintercarnival.com.

Local businesses interested in promoting Carnival Weekend specials through the event schedule, should contact the committee immediately at info@rosslandwintercarnival.com.

For queries about Blizzard Fest, email: blizzardmusicfest@gmail.com.

For more info on the Rossland Winter Carnival Society go to rosslandwintercarnival.com.

