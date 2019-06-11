Rossland’s plastic bag ban is designed to help the city do its part to reduce the problem of ocean plastic. (File photo)

Rossland mayor welcomes federal ban on single-use plastic

“Now there’s an element of common sense to it.”

Rossland’s mayor says she welcomes a federal plan to ban single-use plastics in Canada as early as 2021.

“It’s important,” says Mayor Kathy Moore. “Governments don’t move quickly, so it’s usually the impetus of the people that moves things. So to me it’s a good sign, the people, the population is understanding the need.”

Rossland’s city council is currently considering such a ban.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Ottawa would impose bans on specific items determined by a science-based review, but said the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

“Many other countries are doing that and Canada will be one of them,” Trudeau said. “This is a big step but we know can do this for 2021.”

SEE: Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

A few Canadian municipalities, including Rossland, have banned or are planning a ban on single-use plastics. Rossland’s bylaw has undergone two of the required three readings.

Moore says the federal move can be seen as a kind of vindication for their initiative.

“Rossland started working on a plastic bag bylaw 12 years ago, we were cutting edge, no one else was doing it,” says Moore. “Now there’s an element of common sense to it. When you get federal action, it just reinforces that.

“We aren’t ‘radical environmentalists’, we’re just good stewards of our planet,” she said, laughing.

It’s not clear when the single-use bylaw will become law, but Moore says she’s hoping it will pass final reading for July first.

SEE: Bylaw banning plastic bags introduced to Rossland city council

Rossland’s bylaw allows for a six-month grace period to allow businesses to transition, and to educate the public on the alternatives to single use plastic.

Both individuals and businesses can face hefty fines for ignoring the bylaw after the grace period expires.

In Ottawa, Trudeau said his government is drawing inspiration from the European Union’s Parliament, which voted overwhelmingly in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. Legislatures of the EU member states must vote on the measure before it takes effect.

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled. The government said that 1 million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die each year when they mistake plastic for food or become entangled

Previous story
Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash
Next story
RCMP report Rossland rollover

Just Posted

High price for discarded butts

B.C. has some of the heftiest fines for violations like discarding lit butts

Support for Kootenay Boundary renal patients

BC/Yukon Kidney Foundation’s donation will go toward new equipment

Rossland mayor welcomes federal ban on single-use plastic

“Now there’s an element of common sense to it.”

RCMP report Rossland rollover

The driver, 31, was allegedly impaired and subsequently charged

Rossland teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Is Trans Mountain a pipeline to prosperity for Indigenous communities?

B.C., Alberta revenue sharing embraced by small, rural, poor first nations

Most Read