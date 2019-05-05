Lisa Wegner shows some alternatives to plastic bags she uses (from left): handwoven craft bags, made of old plastic; an elephant-grass bag; and an unbleached cotton bag. File photo

Rossland moves forward on plastic bag ban

Bylaw given first reading at last council meeting

Residents of Rossland are going to hear a lot more about recycling and reusing over the next few months, as plans to ban plastic bags from the city got a push at the last council meeting.

City councillors voted on April 15 to give first reading to a bylaw to ban single-use bags from retail stores in the community.

“We thought, do first reading and get the conversation going in the community, talk to people about it, and kind of ease into it,” says Mayor Kathy Moore. “Nobody is doing anything until we adopt the bylaw, so we figured we may as well speed up the process and adopt the bylaw.”

With the ball officially rolling, other players will begin work, says Moore.

There are loose knit organizations in the community — environmental activists, student groups, and others — who are getting ready to launch a blitz of programs to help the community move towards the plastic ban.

All sorts of activities are being planned to promote and educate about the ban, say people promoting the project.

“Rossland is approaching the upcoming ban by offering solutions and alternatives,” says Lisa Wegner of the Plastics Free Group. “Volunteers will continue to be front and centre in helping Rossland’s residents.

Wegner says she’s been encouraged by the uptake.

“I am also confident by the continued actions of Rossland’s merchants,” she says. “Most restaurants have stopped offering plastic straws, some retailers are only offering paper bags already, and almost all ask, ‘do you need a bag?’”

One of the first promotional events will be this week. On May 2 and 3, students at Rossland Summit School will perform The Lorax, a musical based on Dr. Seuss’ environmentally-themed children’s book. Admission to the show is a cloth bag or by donation. The Grade 3 and 4 students will wash the bags, and then distribute them to the interested businesses to be used as borrow-able, share-able bags.

“The students’ involvement speaks volumes about how it’s really a minor concession in terms of reducing the reliance of the convenience of single-use plastics,” says Wegner. “The frightening reality of how much single use plastics has become part of our daily lives has a younger generation recognizing the current state of just how out-of-control it has become.

“So they are speaking out and being active.”

Wegner says with time, people will make re-usable bags part of their daily life.

Expanding the ban

But plastic bags are only the first target.

“Right now we just really need to raise awareness,” says Mayor Moore. Eventually, she says, the conversation will also move to banning other single-use plastics, like drinking straws and coffee cup lids.

There will likely be a period of six months to let people go through their stock of plastic bags, and to help business owners build links to alternative bagging options.

Moore says she thinks the community is ready for the plastic bag ban. She says a lot has changed since the idea first came up in 2007, and while there’s still some resistance, people are a lot more aware of the problem that plastic is causing our world.

“In the big picture, we are drowning in plastic, and this stuff never goes away,” she says. “We can do our part. It won’t be a huge amount in the grand scheme of things, as there are whole countries that have banned plastic bags.”

Moore says there’s no set date for finally passing the bylaw, but she doesn’t expect any insurmountable hurdles.

“This is not cutting-edge legislation,” she says. “This is just being responsible environmental stewards. And we like to think in Rossland that we are.”

 

Rossland will become one of the first communities in BC’s interior to ban single-use plastic bags. Photo: John Boivin

Previous story
Kids one step closer to getting Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name
Next story
Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Just Posted

Feast Day for CWL

Event celebrated Our Lady of Good Counsel with an old-fashioned tea party

Rossland moves forward on plastic bag ban

Bylaw given first reading at last council meeting

How to recycle almost anything in Greater Trail

Expanding free recycling services is one way the RDKB is trying to curb illegal dumping

Bottoms up for NHL playoff teams

Dave Thompson Sports ‘n’ Things

The climate-change ‘rabbit hole’

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock, BSc, Genelle and Thorpe Watson, PhD, Warfield

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Most Read