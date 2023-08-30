Rossland Museum filled with fun activities this month

The Rossland Museum will kick off September with a Golden City Days celebration

The Rossland Museum will be celebrating Golden City Days with a weekend of festivities. Photo: Rossland Museum

It is going to be an exciting month for the Rossland Museum and Cultural Centre.

Rossland’s Golden City Days celebration is quickly approaching, and the museum is thrilled to be taking part in another weekend of festivities.

“Here at the museum, we’ll join the celebrations with special open-by-donation days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, with crafts, activities, gold panning, and outdoor tours at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said the museum’s operations and marketing manager Fiona Lane in a release.

Learn more about the special events lined up for Golden City Days, including the town’s Fall Fair and classic Parade at the Golden City Days or Fall Fair Facebook pages.

For more info go online to www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/2023/golden-city-days.

Genealogy Workshop: The Rossland Museum will be holding another Seniors’ Workshop Series. This fall, the museum will be exploring some of their most requested topics.

First up: Genealogy with Linda Gomez.

Gomez, a certified genealogist and long-time Rossland Museum volunteer, will introduce you to the study, techniques, and resources used in genealogical research to give you the confidence to explore your family history.

If you are working on a genealogy project and are struggling, bring your questions. Linda is happy to help you work through them.

The workshop goes on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Entry by donation – coffee/tea and treats will be provided.

All ages are welcome but space/supplies are limited so please RSVP with Skylar at community@ rosslandmuseum.ca or call 250-362-7722. This series is supported in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of BC.

More info: www.rosslandmuseum.ca/senior-programs.

Arts and Culture Festival: Join us on the Museum lawn when the museum kicks off Culture Days with our Arts and Culture Festival, Sept. 23 and 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

Wander about the museum property to check out Kootenay artisans and vendors and celebrate the beauty and creativity fostered in this region.

“This Festival is an opportunity for our region’s local visual and performing artists to showcase their talents to the public as we celebrate the spectacular culture in our area with live music, artist demos, artisan booths, and more,” said Lane.

Entry is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Saturday performances include: the Rossland Glee, Poppy and the Pea, and Alissa Arnason.

On Sunday, enjoy performances by Sarah Orton, the Golden City Fiddlers, Orange Bridge Dance Team, and Tenise Marie.

More information: http://rosslandmuseum.ca/news/culture-festival-2023.

This event is supported in part by the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture, Columbia Basin Trust, Nelson and District Credit Union, and the Province of BC.

Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre is located at 1100 Hwy 3B (Junction of Hwy 22 and 3B).

