Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

The new conceptual drawing shows the refurbished entrance to the museum.

The Rossland Museum has unveiled new conceptual drawings for its upcoming expansion.

Officials from the museum made the new drawings of the second phase of the development public at a recent meeting of the B.C. Museums Association in Kelowna.

Earlier this year, Teck donated $700,000 toward the centre’s renewal project, with Teck’s donation being directed to the development of a replica mining experience.

The new drawings give a clearer idea of the design of the refurbished museum entrance, as well as the entrance to the replica mining experience and interior of the display.

The new development will begin construction in the first quarter of 2020, with a grand opening planned for the summer of 2021.

The new mine experience exhibition will showcase displays of mining life and technology in the Rossland area and will open every visitor to the unique place the region holds in Canadian history and the resource economy.

“Great cultural facilities don’t build themselves,” said award-winning museum architect, Don Luxton.

“They must have public champions. Leadership is a critical part of community-building, and this significant donation from Teck will build confidence, provide stability, and help guarantee success. Great museums need great partners for growth and development, and corporate support is a critical component that leverages other public sector and community contributions.”

Phase I, which opened in the summer of 2017, included a new entrance gallery, archives, offices and washrooms.

From hands-on displays and unique artifacts to captivating graphics, multi-sensory exhibits and a world-class geology collection, the new gallery and added programming space will both entertain and inform all visitors, say officials.

“The museum is excited this much-anticipated mine experience will soon become a reality,” said Rossland Museum board president Libby Martin. “Without the support of Teck, this vision would not be possible.

“We will be able to leverage Teck’s substantial donation to access additional funding in order to complete the entire mine experience and atrium project,” she added. “We thank Teck for their guidance and commitment to helping the museum succeed.”