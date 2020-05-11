Rossland postpones/cancels seasonal programs due to COVID-19

The City of Rossland has cancelled or postponed a number of its spring and summer programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In a statement, the city said tots soccer and t-ball, advanced volleyball, co-ed basketball, pickleball, group cycling and pool safe are some of the programs that won’t be starting this month.
The city said some of the upcoming programs like kids boogie, MUV and Groove Hip Hop, and Art in the Attic will be held virtually due the crisis. You can find out how to access these programs by visiting rossland.ca/recreation.
Oranj Fitness in Castlegar and the Nadi Tree in Trail are two other regional facilities offering virtual classes during the pandemic.
You can see a complete list of cancelled or postponed programs by visiting https://rossland.civicweb.net/document/7083.
