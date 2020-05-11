The City of Rossland has cancelled or postponed a number of its seasonal programs due to the COVID-19 crisis, but hopes to reopen the pool by July. File photo

Rossland postpones/cancels seasonal programs due to COVID-19

Tots soccer, volley and pickeball are some programs that won’t be starting this month

The City of Rossland has cancelled or postponed a number of its spring and summer programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, the city said tots soccer and t-ball, advanced volleyball, co-ed basketball, pickleball, group cycling and pool safe are some of the programs that won’t be starting this month.

READ MORE: Free senior fitness programs coming up in Trail

The city said some of the upcoming programs like kids boogie, MUV and Groove Hip Hop, and Art in the Attic will be held virtually due the crisis. You can find out how to access these programs by visiting rossland.ca/recreation.

Oranj Fitness in Castlegar and the Nadi Tree in Trail are two other regional facilities offering virtual classes during the pandemic.

The Rossland pool is anticipated to open by July 1, which the city said is subject to provincial and regional recommendations.

You can see a complete list of cancelled or postponed programs by visiting https://rossland.civicweb.net/document/7083.

Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch

Trail RCMP remind all residents to manage their household attractants

