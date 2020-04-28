Rossland Public Library is looking for board members. File photo

Rossland Public Library looking for new board members

Contact the library by May 13 if you’re interested in becoming a board member

The Rossland Public Library is looking for four new board members to help with its operations.

Library spokesperson Catherine Spence said board members will help to hold monthly meetings, conduct committee work, plan events and raise funds for the facility.

READ MORE: Rossland Public Library changes delivery service model due to COVID-19 pandemic

In return, Spence said board members will be able to access professional development courses and workshops at the library.

Spence said board members will also receive immense satisfaction for giving back to their community.

The Rossland Public Library is able to have to up nine board members at any given time.

If you’re interested in becoming a board member, you contact at the library via email by Wednesday, May 13.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
