Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (photo Rob Richardson)

Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (photo Rob Richardson)

Rossland Range introduces accessible trail for all

Friends of Rossland Range added a ramp to Booty’s Cabin to make it wheelchair accessible

The Friends of the Rossland Range (FORR) is making the backcountry accessible to everyone.

The volunteer organization completed construction of a wide, hardpacked trail designed for hikers, people who use walkers or wheelchairs, and anyone with mobility issues.

“It’s a one kilometre hard-surface trail on the summit itself,” said FORR’s Rob Richardson. “Along the way we put in two benches, one in the forest and one out in the open where you can look at the mountains.

“So anyone with mobility issues can enjoy a nice gentle walk.”

The trail winds through the forest and at about the halfway point comes to Booty’s Cabin, where FORR also installed a ramp to make the cabin easily accessible. In addition, FORR also built an outhouse with wheelchair access for users of the trail.

According to Richardson, Linda Worley from the Regional District Kootenay Boundary came up with the idea and thought it would be an attractive and compelling addition to the extensive trail network in the Rossland Range.

“I took it from there, and FORR created it over the past two years,” he said.

Richardson adds that it is also a wonderful destination for carehome residents and those who live with disabilities.

To access the trail, go to the pullout at Strawberry Pass, also known as Nancy Greene Summit. There you will find free parking and signs to direct public access to the trail.

The Rossland Range Recreation Site is a free public use area in the mountains near Rossland. Strawberry Pass Summit and the primary parking area is located about 19 km north of Rossland on Highway 3, or about 8 km south of the intersection of Highways 3 and 3B at Nancy Greene Lake.

In addition to the newly accessible trail, the area has a network of winter routes and a chain of unique day-use cabins for all ages and families who enjoy self-guided snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or backcountry ski touring.

In summer, there are a number of trails for hiking, mountain biking, watching wildlife, walking a dog or taking a horseback ride on summer trails.

Although, FORR asks that mountain bikers and horseback riders respect FORR’s request to not use the new trail.

For more information contact Richardson at rob@rosslandrange.org.

Read: Alert skier snuffs out cabin fire near Rossland

AccessibilityHikingRossland

 

The new trail winds a kilometre through the forest and is a scenic and friendly walk.

Previous story
Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP
Next story
Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Just Posted

The BC SPCA advises: on hot humid days it’s best to keep pets inside with plenty of cold water; outdoor exercise and walks are best in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler; bring water and take breaks in the shade; if pavement is too hot to comfortably place your hand on for several seconds, it is too hot for your dog. Some dogs don’t know their own limits; use caution with exercise such as running and fetch as you may need to stop your dog from overdoing it. Photo: SPCA.bc.ca
Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (Photo by Rob Richardson)
Rossland Range introduces accessible trail for all

Trail Little League All Star coaches D.J. Ashman and Steve Robinson deliver a double fungo fielding frenzy at the All Stars practice at Andy Bilesky Park. The All Stars are preparing for a District playdown versus the Cranbrook Bandits on July 16-17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital still offers cancer treatments despite a shortage of oncologists in the West Kootenay. File photo
Doctor shortage prompts changes to West Kootenay cancer care