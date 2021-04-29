Rossland ready for spring cleaning

Seven Summits students to help residents out with the upcoming Big Rossland Spring Yard Clean Up

It’s that time of year, Spring Clean Up in the City of Rossland begins in May.

Trees need trimming, lawns mowing, and leaves raked for pick up by the city on May 10, and Rosslanders will be happy to know that extra help is on the way.

High School student volunteers at Seven Summits Centre for Learning in Rossland are available until the end of May to help out with garden chores and spruce up outside spaces for local residents in their Big Rossland Spring Yard Clean Up initiative.

“7S was founded by the community for the community so we take every opportunity to encourage our students to be active within it and, to be fair, they want to be,” says Vivienne Hurley, marketing coordinator, Seven Summits Centre for Learning. “They need a certain number of volunteer hours and this initiative gets them out and about helping the Rosslanders who need it most – it ticks all the boxes.”

The initiative comes on the heels of Earth Day on April 24, which inspires communities to fight climate change, to end plastic pollution, to protect endangered species, and to broaden, educate, and activate the environmental movement across the globe.

With a strong community focus at its heart, high school students at Seven Summits have also been using Earth Day 2021 to help local people springboard into meaningful action on a local level, said Hurley.

“Sometimes the pressure to save the planet can all get a little overwhelming, particularly for young people. To make it a little easier, our students have been researching some simple ways to make a big difference, the best of which can be found on our 7S website. There are some cool resources to take a look at, from how to measure your food print to how to build a compost bin out of pallets.”

7S also plans to set up a compost on-site, which will be used by its students, staff and parents, and, once established, will share with the wider community in the future.

“There are so many benefits to helping each other out, being kind and engaging with our community,” added Hurley.

”Volunteering is a big part of 7S, an incredibly powerful learning tool and by continually working together we hope to strengthen our connections to people and place, even if it has to be from a safe distance for now.”

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the community initiative, for themselves or their elderly friends and relatives, can contact Seven Summits Centre for Learning at 250-362-7772, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or submit a “Help Wanted” form at www.sevensummitslearning.com, as well as their Facebook and Instagram @sevensummitslearning pages.

For pick up, the city asks residents to be sure that all yard waste is on the boulevard by 7 a.m., May 10.

