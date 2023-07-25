Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

Rossland residents, city staff, and council welcomed Kootenay West MLA, Katrine Conroy to a much needed infrastructure announcement at the Rossland Skatepark on Friday, July 21.

Conroy and Mayor Andy Morel announced the province’s investment of a $1.3-million Municipal Infrastructure grant to go towards the city’s Second Avenue Infrastructure Renewal Project estimated at $1.7 million.

The upgrades will replace and expand aging underground utilities, and improve above-ground pedestrian facilities along Second Avenue in Rossland.

“Enabling better connection from Second Avenue to Third Avenue is critical to this community as it provides easy and direct access to a francophone elementary school, child-care facility and a possible new arts centre,” said Mayor Morel in the release.

The area has seen the recent addition of the Skatepark, Youth Action Network facility, and the new uptown housing development, Rossland Yards. The developments are situated one block away from the Rossland Summit School to the east and the Rossland Arena and Curling Club to the west.

“This route is in an area which has seen considerable development in recent years and this funding will ensure the community has access to services, while ensuring safe connection for an active transportation corridor,” added Morel.

The project will include upgrades to the watermain and storm drainage systems and replacement of a deteriorating sewage main. It will also expand the fibre optic network, install pedestrian facilities, and improve the roadway and pedestrian lighting.

“Reliable infrastructure is one of the keys to making our communities grow and thrive,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This project will not only improve the city’s wastewater systems it will also give people environmentally friendly options for travel.

“I’m glad that we are supporting the services that people count on, while connecting communities throughout the province.

The project is part of a $450-million provincial investment in crucial community infrastructure to support clean drinking water and treatment of wastewater and solid waste, as well as greenhouse gas reduction, through public infrastructure projects in communities province-wide.

“The City of Rossland is a gem in the West Kootenays and residents have been asking for improvements,” said Conroy.

“These necessary infrastructure improvements will ensure residents of Rossland can access essential services, while also maintaining service standards in a growing community.”

The investment is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities.

In Greater Trail, Rossland received $2.15 million from the Growing Communities Fund, Fruitvale received more than $1.27 million, Montrose $903,000, Trail almost $3 million, Warfield $1.19 million, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary $1.77 million.

For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: news.gov.bc.ca/28220

