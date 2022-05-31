Rossland Refactory continues effort to reduce carbon footprint

Refactory focus is to reduce transportation of waste in recycling and repurposing local product

The Rossland Refactory encourages residents to support the environmental initiative by ordering a set of house numbers. Photo: Submitted

The Rossland Refactory has been producing products from local recycled plastic for about eight months and is encouraging residents to lend their support.

The Refactory uses 100 per cent recycled plastic and promotes zero waste to create earth-friendly products that will support a more environmentally sustainable future.

“You can now see some of the dozen address signs they have produced around the Rossland/Trail community,” said Refactory lead Craig DeLong. “They are also producing ski scrapers made from recycled CD cases.”

The Refactory initiative is currently in the process of setting up machines to produce filament for 3D printers and larger items such as Lego-style building blocks for retaining walls and outbuildings.

“The main purpose of this project of the Kootenay Outdoor and Environmental Learning Society (KOELS) is to show that plastic can be recycled into products locally and pass the knowledge and expertise on to local entrepreneurs so that more of the plastic we throw out can be made into products locally.

“This will lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions normally associated with the supply chain of plastics recycling.”

The Rossland Refactory is committed to making products that are sold locally from community waste and provide a cooperative workspace for members of the community to design, create and make items out of recycled and renewable materials.

The Refactory is part of the Precious Plastic community (www.preciousplastic.com), intent on reducing the carbon footprint of the community through reduced transportation of waste and recycled products.

Residents can show their support by ordering a new address sign at koelsociety@gmail.com or for more info go to www.koelsociety.com/rosslandrefactory.

