Rossland responds to PHO relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions

Rossland Arena will be allowed full capacity as the Rossland Warriors get set to take on the Dawson Creek Canucks for a berth in the Coy Cup, BC Senior AA hockey championship this weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey

It’s good news for the Rossland Warriors as they get set to play the Dawson Creek Canucks inside a full arena this weekend.

The City of Rossland will open and expand services in the community as a result of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) relaxing of restrictions Feb. 17.

With proof of vaccination and masks, there are no longer restrictions on attendees at indoor and outdoor personal gatherings.

Full capacity is allowed for indoor and outdoor organized events, indoor events at venues such as the Rossland Arena, exercise and fitness facilities, adult sports activities, tournaments and swimming pools.

There will also be full capacity allowed at restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs, with no limits on table size, a return to normal liquor service hours, customers don’t have to remain seated, and dancing is allowed when wearing a mask.

“Please stay tuned for additional announcements as navigate through required activities to commence with these offerings,” said a city release.

According to the PHO and Interior Health guidelines, all other Covid-19 safety measures are still being followed, including masks being required in all indoor city facilities when not engaged in physical activity. Vaccine passports and ID are still required when attending specific third-party events at Rossland facilities.

Specific consideration is being given to upcoming recreational programs, services, events, and activities for the spring/summer of 2022.

If you have any questions regarding City of Rossland facility rentals or programs, please contact the Recreation Department at recreation.manager@rossland.ca.

The puck drop for the Warriors games goes at 7 p.m. at the Rossland Arena Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.

