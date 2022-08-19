Rossland rider readies for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser

The Finance manager with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will be swapping her calculator for cycling when she takes on the ‘Tour de Cure’ in Chilliwack later this month.

Anouschka Riverin’s team, Just Beat it, hopes to complete the epic, 100-km fundraising cycling challenge in under five hours and has raised over $2,400 to help the BC Cancer Foundation break down the disease through lifesaving research and enhancements to care.

Three of the Rossland resident’s closest outdoor adventure buddies will join her on BC’s biggest cycling fundraiser when she saddles up on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Together they will be fuelled and motivated by the generosity of colleagues at the RDKB who have been donating to it throughout her event training.

“Helping to change the stigma around cancer has been a learning experience filled with constant personal growth,” says Riverin, who is a cancer survivor and openly shares her story when prompted by colleagues and friends.

Diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to her liver in November 2020, the BC Cancer Foundation played a major role in her recovery.

It takes a whole team to break away from cancer and the players in Riverin’s have been vast. The oncology team includes Dr. Scotland and Dr. Schumacher at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, her nurses and Dr. Eeason at Kelowna General, the radiation team and Dr. Liu at Vancouver’s BC Cancer Agency and her family doctor Dr. Jonas Sandstrom.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me over the last couple of years as well as the kindness and generosity of my colleagues at the RDKB.

“This cause is very personal to me but it affects everyone – nearly one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer, and one in four will die from the disease,” said Riverin.

Looking the picture of health, you wouldn’t expect Anouschka’s journey to have involved 12 rounds of chemotherapy, short-course radiation therapy and three surgeries in 2021 alone. Apart from a small bump just below her right clavicle, beneath which lies a power port tube to her heart, there is little evidence on the outside of her scuffle with cancer.

Her chemo tube is flushed monthly, and it remains in place as a constant reminder that remission is unlikely to last. She is very upbeat about it all and the team will be celebrating the fundraising event at the Waterpark afterwards.

“My biggest concern is for my butt! I’m going to be on that saddle for a long stretch,” adds Riverin who has been clocking over 100-km every week as part of her training regime and regularly commutes up and down the hill from Rossland to RDKB’s headquarters in Trail.

Help bring hope to cancer patients in British Columbia, power research and find new cures by donating online at tourdecure.ca/fundraiser/justbeatit.

Your generosity will also help Just Beat It reach their $7,500 fundraising goal and motivate them throughout the Tour De Cure.

