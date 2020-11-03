Rossland Senior Warriors cancel upcoming season due to COVID-19 crisis

Secretary treasurer said team wouldn’t be able to generate enough income to cover expenses

The team doesn’t anticipate to play in the upcoming season. Photo: Rossland Senior Warriors

Rossland Senior Warriors (RSW) hockey team members will not be lacing up their skates anytime soon.

RSW team secretary treasurer Dyne Parker said the team has decided to cancel its upcoming hockey season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not being able to have crowds was a huge factor for the hockey team this season. That’s really how we generate most of our revenue,” said Parker.

“Even if the arena was able to operate at half capacity, which is about 400 people, we still would’ve been able to play. Spectators aren’t being allowed inside to watch minor hockey games now so there’s no way we could afford to host games.”

The RSW need to make between $3000 and $4000 to recoup their operating expenses for every game they host at the arena.

Another factor that forced the team to cancel its season is the number of players that BC Hockey currently allows to skate on the ice.

“There’s restrictions saying that there are only 11 or 12 players allowed on a hockey team,” said Parker.

“We can’t just expect to have a hockey game with the same amount of calibre that we normally have with that many skaters.”

There are typically 18 skaters and two goalies that suit up for RSW games.

With the provincial health restrictions around COVID-19, Parker also highlighted it would’ve been impossible for the RSW to find other hockey teams to play against during the upcoming season.

The team could potentially still play a shortened season if provincial health protocols around COVID-19 are lifted in the near future.

“We’re constantly getting updates around health protocols from BC Hockey and city staff,” said Parker.

“If they notified us that any of the current hockey or arena rules would go back to normal, we’d get together to try get some kind of season going.”

The team plans to hold online raffles and a t-shirt fundraiser to remain actively engaged in the community this hockey season.

