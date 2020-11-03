The team doesn’t anticipate to play in the upcoming season. Photo: Rossland Senior Warriors

The team doesn’t anticipate to play in the upcoming season. Photo: Rossland Senior Warriors

Rossland Senior Warriors cancel upcoming season due to COVID-19 crisis

Secretary treasurer said team wouldn’t be able to generate enough income to cover expenses

Rossland Senior Warriors (RSW) hockey team members will not be lacing up their skates anytime soon.

RSW team secretary treasurer Dyne Parker said the team has decided to cancel its upcoming hockey season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not being able to have crowds was a huge factor for the hockey team this season. That’s really how we generate most of our revenue,” said Parker.

“Even if the arena was able to operate at half capacity, which is about 400 people, we still would’ve been able to play. Spectators aren’t being allowed inside to watch minor hockey games now so there’s no way we could afford to host games.”

The RSW need to make between $3000 and $4000 to recoup their operating expenses for every game they host at the arena.

Another factor that forced the team to cancel its season is the number of players that BC Hockey currently allows to skate on the ice.

“There’s restrictions saying that there are only 11 or 12 players allowed on a hockey team,” said Parker.

“We can’t just expect to have a hockey game with the same amount of calibre that we normally have with that many skaters.”

There are typically 18 skaters and two goalies that suit up for RSW games.

With the provincial health restrictions around COVID-19, Parker also highlighted it would’ve been impossible for the RSW to find other hockey teams to play against during the upcoming season.

The team could potentially still play a shortened season if provincial health protocols around COVID-19 are lifted in the near future.

“We’re constantly getting updates around health protocols from BC Hockey and city staff,” said Parker.

“If they notified us that any of the current hockey or arena rules would go back to normal, we’d get together to try get some kind of season going.”

The team plans to hold online raffles and a t-shirt fundraiser to remain actively engaged in the community this hockey season.

READ MORE: Refusal to wear a mask prompts calls to the Trail RCMP

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help for income-qualified Trail residents to lower energy bills this winter

Just Posted

Photo: Unsplash
Help for income-qualified Trail residents to lower energy bills this winter

Trail FAIR will assist with filling out the FortisBC application

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fruitvale man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

The team doesn’t anticipate to play in the upcoming season. Photo: Rossland Senior Warriors
Rossland Senior Warriors cancel upcoming season due to COVID-19 crisis

Secretary treasurer said team wouldn’t be able to generate enough income to cover expenses

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
Refusal to wear a mask prompts calls to the Trail RCMP

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Art Benzer (left) and Gordon McAlpine stopped by the Trail Times last week to show the more than 17,000 signatures from hikers who summitted the Montrose Flag Trail and Antenna Trail Loop. Photo: Jim Bailey
Antenna Trail advocates honoured by visitors

Letter to the Editor from Gord McAlpine of Montrose

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

Most Read