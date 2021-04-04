Proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test must be presented to CBSA before crossing the border into Canada. Photo: Medakit Ltd on Unsplash

Proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test must be presented to CBSA before crossing the border into Canada. Photo: Medakit Ltd on Unsplash

Rossland seniors fined $3,450 under quarantine act

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

Two Rossland seniors were fined $3,450 by police last week after crossing into Canada from the U.S. border without presenting “proof” of a negative COVID-19 test.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reports that in the late afternoon of Friday, March 26, the RCMP received a request from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), and an enforcement officer with the Canadian Public Health Agency, to issue a violation ticket to two Rossland residents who had “committed an offence under Section 52 of the Quarantine Act.”

It is reported that the 82-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman allegedly crossed into the USA then returned to Canada within a day without presenting proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test to CBSA before crossing into Canada.

“The man and woman had a similar previous incident in which the Trail RCMP took an educational approach,” Wicentowich says. “The Trail RCMP issued a warning as the man and woman had obtained a COVID-19 vaccine while in the USA and were reportedly abiding by the self-isolation period upon return,” he said.

“The man and woman also did not present proof of a negative COVID-19 screening test to the CBSA during the first incident.”

The Trail RCMP issued the man and woman a $3,450 fine for allegedly violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence.

Writing up the seniors came just days before the B.C. government formally extended the provincial state of emergency, “allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) to support the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.”

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on April 13

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer (PHO), declared a public health emergency.

“We’re still in a time where the virus continues to be a risk to health and public safety, yet some people are just not getting the message,” Minister Mike Farnworth said March 30. “Last week, we more than doubled fines for those who promote or attend a non-compliant gathering from $230 to $575, and we won’t hesitate to take further action if people continue to put safety at risk. I urge all British Columbians to keep a level head and say no to these kinds of events until we can get COVID-19 under control.”

With backing of police and other enforcement officials, the B.C. government uses measures under the EPA, including issuing tickets for owners, operators and event organizers who host an event or gathering contravening the PHO’s orders.

Read more: Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Read more: B.C. sets 2 new daily records with COVID-19 cases

Read more: How COVID numbers are reported


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirusRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scooting at the Silver City Sk8Park

Just Posted

Proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test must be presented to CBSA before crossing the border into Canada. Photo: Medakit Ltd on Unsplash
Rossland seniors fined $3,450 under quarantine act

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Scooting at the Silver City Sk8Park

The Trail skate park is located near Gyro Park

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

“In the spirit of Easter joy, I default to the traditions that shaped me, and the memory of which sustains me,” writes Louise McEwan. Photo: Unsplash
During pandemic, Easter traditions provide joy and hope

“This Easter, like Easter 2020, will stand out in memory because it is different …”

Photo: Deb Dowd on Unsplash
What is Easter all about?

Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Most Read