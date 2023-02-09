Rossland taxpayers ask mayor and councilor to resign

About 40 residents turned out to Rossland City Council on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice concern of recent legal decision over development permits. Photo: Jim Bailey

The newly elected Rossland Mayor and another councillor were asked to submit their resignations at the Feb. 6 council meeting.

About 40 residents attended the council meeting, yet, it wasn’t for the public hearing on Bylaw 2800’s development permit, but rather to show their displeasure for the city’s role in the recent ruling by a supreme court judge in favour of Rossland developer, Warren Hamm.

During the public input period, Rossland resident Shawn Gresley-Jones and Paul Evans addressed council taking Mayor Morel and Coun. Stewart Spooner to task for voting to deny four development permits in August 2021.

“The council of which you two were part of, went against the city staffers advice, the legal team’s advice, and turned down the tax payers permit, this resulted in the city being sued,” said Gresley-Jones. “Now the old council is gone, yet, you two are still here.”

In a vote on Aug. 9, 2021, Rossland council moved by a majority to reject the development permits, and in September, 2021, introduced a new prohibitive Tree Management Bylaw, that replaced the Tree Retention Bylaw, causing developer Warren Hamm to pursue legal action.

In a January 2023 decision, BC Supreme Court Justice Lyndsay Lyster found the City of Rossland acted in bad faith when they denied the four development permits for the properties near Red Mountain.

“They acted contrary to the OCP (Official Community Plan), and knew or ought to have known that their decisions to reject the applications were unlawful,” wrote Justice Lyster.

Although, the decision has been rendered, costs and any penalty for damages have not been released or are yet to be determined.

“So my question is when can the taxpayers of Rossland expect your resignation?” asked Gresley-Jones. “I am hoping before the end of tonight’s meeting.

“How can you work for the taxpayers of Rossland, when a Supreme Court judge has ruled you worked in bad faith against those taxpayers? You two should have already resigned.”

Evans also asked, “How will the city ensure the transparency and accountability going forward. In other words, what can we get from you as a guarantee that this kind of stuff will not go down again?”

The Rossland News contacted Mayor Morel regarding the queries, but he confirmed that council was not in a position to comment or answer any questions.

”Our current response continues to be the same as last,” said Morel. “Council, staff and our lawyer are continuing to review the outcome of the case and are not providing comments at this time.”

