Rossland to get at least one more cannabis shop

City council has decided to let Mountain Pineapple operate in the city

At least one more cannabis shop is coming to Rossland.

City council decided on Aug. 10 to let Mountain Pineapple operate at 2185 Columbia Ave.

The decision to approve the cannabis shop was made after a public consultation process, according to Mayor Kathy Moore.

“We received a lot of public input during a recent survey conducted by the city,” said Moore.

“While there were a lot of respondents that said they only wanted one cannabis shop, a majority of them thought two or more was fine. That’s what pretty much swayed us.”

Out of a total of 435 survey respondents, almost 53 per cent said they wanted to have two or more cannabis shops in Rossland.

It’s been a long process to try and get the cannabis shop up and running. Council postponed making a decision on the cannabis shop in June after three motions to allow or disallow it were split 3-3 by councillors.

The city is still looking to hold a by-election for one councillor after former councillor Scott Forsyth resigned in January.

Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop, Rossland’s first cannabis shop, started operations late last year.

There is currently no limits on the amount of cannabis shops that can operate in Rossland.

Rossland News hasn’t been able to confirm exactly when the Mountain Pineapple will open.

