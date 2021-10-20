Rossland, Warfield collaborate on bylaw enforcement

Rossland city council will share its recently hired bylaw officer with the Village of Warfield.

Council agreed unanimously to join forces with Warfield and provide general bylaw enforcement-related services following a review by staff.

“It’s great to see local collaboration,” said Coun. Andy Morel. “Kudos to staff for making this happen.”

Rossland had approached Warfield with a similar proposal in 2016-17, however, it resulted in both municipalites having two different contracts with the same contractor.

While the bylaw services to Warfield may be nominal, up to 10 hours per week, the shared service is expected to increase revenue for the city up to $22,000.

Rossland will invoice the village every month based on an hourly rate of $41.64, plus mileage at $0.59/km, and will charge a three per cent administrative fee.

According to the agreement, the parties acknowledge the city is being retained as an independent contractor and no officer, employee or director of the city shall be considered an employee of the village.

