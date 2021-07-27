The City of Rossland is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

The City of Rossland is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

Rossland water restrictions move to Stage 3

Due to hot and dry conditions, all watering of lawns is now prohibitted along with other measures

The City of Rossland is asking residents to turn off the taps and conserve water.

Given the recent drought conditions and extreme fire danger, the city upgraded water restrictions to Stage 3 on Friday, July 23 as a proactive measure to ensure that there is plenty of water available to fight a wildfire.

Residents are not allowed to water their lawns or use underground sprinklers. Filling outdoor pools, fountains, or hot tubs is also prohibitted.

Washing vehicles and equipment by hand is permitted but only for health or safety purposes.

Hand watering gardens and drip and micro irrigation is only allowed from 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.

The city also reminds residents that costly upgrades to the infrastructure can be deferred through minimizing potable water use, as well as reducing costs associated with water treatment and pumping.

Read: Firesmart offers free wildfire debris dropoff in Rossland


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking waterRossland

Previous story
Some Kootenay rivers closed to fishing due to heat, drought
Next story
One-time payments to seniors over 75 likely to also go to the dead

Just Posted

A small fire burns near Salmo’s welcome sign on Saturday. RCMP are investigating a series of fires that may have been deliberately set near the village. Photo: Jessica Brown
Arson suspected as series of fires set around Salmo

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Photo: File photo
Woman charged in Castlegar teen stabbing released from custody

The City of Rossland is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)
Rossland water restrictions move to Stage 3

A new fire is burning near the Bombi Summit. Map: BC Wildfire Service
New person-caused fire ignites on Bombi Summit near Castlegar