Rossland water restrictions move to Stage 3

Due to hot and dry conditions, all watering of lawns is now prohibitted along with other measures

The City of Rossland is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

The City of Rossland is asking residents to turn off the taps and conserve water.

Given the recent drought conditions and extreme fire danger, the city upgraded water restrictions to Stage 3 on Friday, July 23 as a proactive measure to ensure that there is plenty of water available to fight a wildfire.

Residents are not allowed to water their lawns or use underground sprinklers. Filling outdoor pools, fountains, or hot tubs is also prohibitted.

Washing vehicles and equipment by hand is permitted but only for health or safety purposes.

Hand watering gardens and drip and micro irrigation is only allowed from 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.

The city also reminds residents that costly upgrades to the infrastructure can be deferred through minimizing potable water use, as well as reducing costs associated with water treatment and pumping.

