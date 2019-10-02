Robert Gyles (left) and Ryan Duemonte found it a little cool when they arrived in Castlegar and were happy for the coats provided. Photo: Dave Cornelius

Rossland welcomes refugee couple

Men left Trinidad where they faced discrimination

Rossland has welcomed its newest community members, who left systemic discrimination in their home country for a new life in Canada.

Robert Gyles and Ryan Duemonte arrived Sept. 18 from Trinidad, and were greeted by the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees. The group sponsored the pair’s relocation to Rossland.

They arrived in clear weather but immediately noticed the cold, and were happy the group had brought some warm fleece jackets for them.

SEE: Rossland refugee group seeks housing for new arrivals

As well as cold weather, the men were also apprehensive about bears and ironically one of the first things they saw after landing were huge pictures of a grizzly and two wolves above the luggage carousel.

The West Kootenay Friends of Refugees managed to find them a small apartment in Rossland, and the couple moved in after arriving. The next day was spent on paperwork.

“We hit the ground running and managed to get a post office box, IRCC paperwork mostly complete, MSP forms ready to go, a quick visit to Jobs BC, hot dogs at the Trail Farmers’ Market, cell phone connections, a visit to the gym, bank accounts and money transfers and the lease signed and agreed on,” says Jan Micklethwaite.

Both men will also be working on getting their driver’s licences — something they’ve never had before. In the meantime, the Friends of Refugees is looking for bicycles for the pair.

Micklethwaite says the men are grateful for all the help they have received and are committed to making a success of their opportunities here in Canada.

“They are delightful and have made a great impression on everyone who has met them,” she says. “If you see them on the street, be sure to say hello do what you can to make them feel welcome.”

Previous story
Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight
Next story
Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Just Posted

Trail bridge lane closures this week

Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Trail will be doing an annual inspection

Rossland welcomes refugee couple

Men left Trinidad where they faced discrimination

BCMML: Okanagan Rockets sweep Kootenay Ice

The Okanagan Rockets off to a 4-0 start in BC Major Midget League with two wins over Kootenay Ice

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday

Two two-vehicle accidents in Trail

One near Waneta Plaza, the other near bridge

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Proposed Qat’muk IPCA will involve buyout of Glacier Resorts Ltd.’s Jumbo tenure

Jumbo Glacier Resort proponents will take nonsubstantial start case to Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

Most Read