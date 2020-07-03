Despite the fog, the fireworks could still be seen by many Rosslanders (Ashley Voykin Photography photo)

Rosslanders celebrate Canada Day in style

Locals organized a museum scavenger hunt, a Mt. Roberts flag-raising ceremony and evening fireworks

It was a little quieter than usual for this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Rossland.

Approximately 100 people visited the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre (RMDC) on July 1 for the annual festivities, far fewer than the 1,000 people that typically visit each year.

Despite the quiet atmosphere, families still enjoyed free admission and crafts activities at the centre during the day.

Some of the crafts included a 3-D model of an inukshuk, a canoe and a fiddle.

A “Species at Risk” display from the Royal BC Museum was also put up at the centre for families to enjoy during the day.

Online activities were collected and put up on the RMDC website to let people participate in Canada Day activities from home.

RMDC marketing manger Emily Roberts said a Canada Day scavenger hunt that took place was a success.

“We had about five people come into the centre with scavenger hunt cards that I hid all across town,” said Roberts.

“We will be handing out some prizes and will hopefully be getting in touch with them soon.”

The cards were placed in local business and on popular recreational trails.

During the day, approximately 50 locals also braved the cold and wet conditions to climb Mt. Roberts for a flag raising ceremony at the summit, where they sang “O Canada”.

At night, a scheduled fireworks show lit up Red Mountain for area residents.

“The fireworks were a little of a disappointment because the clouds wouldn’t part for us,” said Roberts. “However, we got some of them out and a handful of folks were able to see them.”

Both Roberts and a technician from Red Mountain Resort helped to light the fireworks, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Nakusp was another smaller West Kootenay community that was still able to celebrate Canada Day in style this year.

READ MORE: ‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes
Next story
B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

Just Posted

Rosslanders celebrate Canada Day in style

Locals organized a museum scavenger hunt, a Mt. Roberts flag-raising ceremony and evening fireworks

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre expands operations online

The facility also opened back up to the public earlier in June

Rossland’s Sourdough Alley a ‘muddy collection of shacks’

Rossland’s earliest thoroughfare was once derided as a ‘muddy collection of shacks’

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

Nelson cyclist run over by truck

Driver ticketed for failing to yield right of way on left turn

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read