Rosslanders celebrate Canada Day in style

Despite the fog, the fireworks could still be seen by many Rosslanders (Ashley Voykin Photography photo)

It was a little quieter than usual for this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Rossland.

Approximately 100 people visited the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre (RMDC) on July 1 for the annual festivities, far fewer than the 1,000 people that typically visit each year.

Despite the quiet atmosphere, families still enjoyed free admission and crafts activities at the centre during the day.

Some of the crafts included a 3-D model of an inukshuk, a canoe and a fiddle.

A “Species at Risk” display from the Royal BC Museum was also put up at the centre for families to enjoy during the day.

Online activities were collected and put up on the RMDC website to let people participate in Canada Day activities from home.

RMDC marketing manger Emily Roberts said a Canada Day scavenger hunt that took place was a success.

“We had about five people come into the centre with scavenger hunt cards that I hid all across town,” said Roberts.

“We will be handing out some prizes and will hopefully be getting in touch with them soon.”

The cards were placed in local business and on popular recreational trails.

During the day, approximately 50 locals also braved the cold and wet conditions to climb Mt. Roberts for a flag raising ceremony at the summit, where they sang “O Canada”.

At night, a scheduled fireworks show lit up Red Mountain for area residents.

“The fireworks were a little of a disappointment because the clouds wouldn’t part for us,” said Roberts. “However, we got some of them out and a handful of folks were able to see them.”

Both Roberts and a technician from Red Mountain Resort helped to light the fireworks, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Nakusp was another smaller West Kootenay community that was still able to celebrate Canada Day in style this year.

READ MORE: ‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland