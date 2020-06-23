Rosslanders to get unique food bazaar this summer

The event will be held biweekly on Wednesdays at Esling Park

Rosslanders will be getting a unique food bazaar this summer. File photo

Food lovers can rejoice in Rossland.

City council has given the green light for city staff to operate an open-air bazaar during the summer.

The bazaar will be held every second Wednesday during July and August along Spokane Street at Esling Park.

Mayor Kathy Moore said the event is being placed at a unique location in the city.

“I think it will be really nice to have it at the park. The end of Spokane Street is fairly quiet and doesn’t get a lot of traffic down the steep hill. It’s also a really pretty area,” said Moore.

“The only downside is that it’s not as central as the old farmers market location, which was next to the credit union and right across from the post office. Since downtown is only three blocks, we’re hopeful the new location won’t be a detriment to people.”

While the city typically has a Mountain Farmers Market weekly in the summer, it couldn’t be held this year due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Businesses will be able to participate in the bazaar by signing up through the city’s recreation department in the near future. The city will be able to lend tables for businesses during the event if needed.

A portion of Spokane Street will be closed to traffic while the event is held.

Residents impacted by the road closure are in favour of the event as long as a nearby laneway remains open to access their homes, according to the city.

The city has obtained permission from landowners to potentially use an empty lot on the corner of Columbia Avenue and Spokane Street for event parking.

It’s possible the event could be held past August depending on public interest and the weather.

