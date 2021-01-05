Rossland’s long time public works manager retires

After over 33 years on the job, Rossland’s Manager of Operations and Public Works, Darrin Albo, officially retired Dec. 31.

Albo started his career with the city in 1987 as a summer student and quickly progressed to a mechanic apprentice.

He held a variety of positions over the years before taking on his current role as Manager of Operations in 2007.

“Darrin’s job is one of the toughest in any municipality,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore in a release. “His contributions over his three decades of service have been immeasurable. The Manager of Operations and public works position requires expertise in many, many areas of public service provision.

“It also requires creative problem-solving skills, public relations, diplomacy, managing a crew of hard-working, public-work guys and gals and meeting the needs of an exacting public, city council, and more than a few pesky Mayors.

“Darrin has truly seen it all,” she said.

“For the last 33 years, Darrin has done his best to juggle all of these challenges and he has done an outstanding job.”

Under the direction of Albo, the city completed numerous projects and improvements, most notably the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project (downtown revitalization), Washington Street Project, and the Spokane Street Infrastructure Improvement Project.

Albo oversaw improvements to the museum and library facilities, furthered the development of a Sanitary Sewer Inflow @and Infiltration Strategy, and most recently took on upgrade projects for both the arena and water treatment plant facilities.

Albo also stayed in his position and helped transition new manager Scott Lamont over the last nine months.

In what was a mountain of information download, Albo shared his knowledge about the inner workings of every aspect of public works in Rossland.

In a Facebook farewell Albo wrote: “Ok!!!! So tomorrow is my last day working for the city. I would like to give a huge thank you to many past and current co- workers, council members, consultant, and citizens. It has been 33 years and it’s now time to move onto the next chapter in my life.

“I would also like to give an even bigger thanks to my family!!! Especially Christine for putting up with my roller coaster ride as this job brings MANY challenges. I love you guys!!!”

At their virtual council meeting Dec. 14, Rossland city council expressed their gratitude for his commitment to the city and its residents and wished him well on his new journey.

“Darrin, I am sorry we aren’t having this recognition in person, as it’s hard to convey the depth of our appreciation and gratitude over a Zoom call, but this is where we are at the moment,” said Moore. “Thank you and we will miss you, but we know how to reach you – and we will be looking to have a proper send off in the future.”

