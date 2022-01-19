Rotary Club of Trail hopeful to carol this year

COVID-19 may have cancelled the Rotary Club of Trail’s annual carolling tradition for a second straight year, but that didn’t kill the joy of giving at Christmas for these caring members of the community.

Unable to raise money and food donations for the Trail Salvation Army through the Rotary Carol Festival, traditionally held in The Bailey Theatre just before Christmas, this season the club raised $2,200+ for the cause through online Bingo.

“The Rotary Club of Trail’s Carol Festival has been a staple part of the Christmas season in the community for most years since 1982,” Trail Rotarians explain. “It has always been a major fundraiser for the local Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper campaign. Originally, the audience brought non-perishable food items for distribution and pitched in money for additional food supplies, in more recent years it has been clear that cash is the best way to fill food hampers so that recipients are getting what they need.”

The Rotary Online Bingo project, started last year by Golden Rotary and now run by Castlegar Rotary with assistance from Trail, Rossland and Waneta Rotary, provided Trail with funds last month to make a $2,270 donation to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program in lieu of the Carol Festival.

The Carol Festival, however, usually brings in almost twice this amount. Even though Christmas is over, need exists year round. Thus, Trail Rotary is challenging the community to donate what they would normally if they attended the festival.

For many years local and Kootenay choirs have spread Christmas joy at the Rotary choral fest, singing classic Christmas favourites, accompanied by the famous Trail Maple Leaf Band. Performers have included St. Michael’s School Choir, Trail Harmony Choir, Kootenay Women’s Ensemble, Rossland Glee Club, Kootenay Men’s Choir and the Salvation Army Choir.

Trail Rotary plans to bring back the Carol Festival in 2022 and the date has already been set: Dec. 7, 2022. So mark it on your calendar!

