Rotary hosts ‘100 Rosslanders Who Care’ presentation

The Rossland Society for Environmental Action (RSEA) in partnership with Rossland Summit School (RSS) found their own pot of gold on St. Patrick’s Day, earning the “100 Rosslanders Who Care” $10,000 grand prize.

The Rotary Club of Rossland invited half the 100 Rosslanders Who Care to Red Mountain parking lot for a safely distanced, pandemic-style presentation on Wednesday, Mar. 17.

Masked Rotarian volunteers guided vehicles into their parking spots, where they remained with their radio frequency wired into the microphone, while sipping Tim Horton’s hot chocolate and enjoying delicious treats from Mountain Nugget.

“We had a great team who put all that technology and organized everything, and at the end of the night that we were able to have so many people gather to witness such a wonderful thing, something original that we’ve never done before,” said Rotary president Fiona Martin. “I’m feeling very heart-warmed by what happened last night.”

Back in December, Rotary embarked on a mission to find 100 donations from Rosslanders, and in the end, the community responded – 103 local residents and businesses donated $100 each to meet and exceed their $10,000 goal.

About a dozen non-profit groups entered the contest and that number was whittled down to five finalists. In addition to RSEA and RSS, the Rossland Arena Society, KBRH Health Foundation, Rossland Museum, and the Black Jack Ski Club made very strong cases in speeches at the event, all worthy projects of their own.

The 100 supporters voted online or at the Red Mountain presentation to select one of the five groups.

“All of them put together solid projects,” said Martin. “But any time you involve children, people are going to have their heart strings tugged a little bit.”

