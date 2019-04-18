Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

B.C. Minister Katrine Conroy visited Midas Lab in Trail on Wednesday to meet with Metal Tech Alley business leaders to discuss the future. (LCIC photo @LowerColumbia)

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy was at the i4C Innovation Centre in Trail this week to announce nine projects being funded through the BC Rural Dividend Program.

“Rural communities across our region are great places to live and work, and these projects will make them stronger and more sustainable,” Conroy said in Thursday news release.

“The Rural Dividend awards will help advance economic development, create new tourism opportunities and attract global education markets to our region.”

Project awards for Kootenay West:

• Castlegar Sculpturewalk Society is being awarded $10,000 to help expand an annual rotating exhibition of outdoor sculptures to cities throughout the Kootenays.

• Kootenay Association for Science and Technology is being awarded $100,000 to build on the Kootenay Workforce Attraction Initiative to address the need for technology coders, programmers and sales workers, and to support the adoption of digital technology by the forestry workforce.

• Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society is being awarded $500,000 to further drive innovation in the advanced materials and technology sectors, and continue to position the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary as a global centre of excellence in metallurgy and advanced materials, digital technologies, industrial internet of things and big data, and industrial recycling.

• Village of Nakusp is being awarded $66,400 to develop an investment lands inventory, a community investment readiness assessment and a marketing strategy.

• The Regional District of Central Kootenay is being awarded $100,000 to build a beginner lesson loop and rental/staging area at the Mount Abriel mountain bike trail, as well as a 3.8-km portion of the Peak to Beach trail.

• The Corporation of the City of Rossland is being awarded $97,919 to complete architectural and schematic designs, working drawings and tender documents to redevelop a highway works yard in the city into affordable housing and mixed-use commercial spaces.

• The Corporation of the Village of Slocan is being awarded $60,500 to develop a detailed design plan to support the continuation of its Harold Street North downtown improvement project.

• Trail and District Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $100,000 for Phase 2 of a tourism marketing project for the Lower Columbia Region.

• Visions for Small Schools Society is being awarded $99,634 to hire a youth recruitment and marketing co-ordinator to present Rossland to the global education market by promoting the Seven Summits Centre for Learning as an option for innovative, technologically advanced schooling for youth in grades 8 to 12.

Background:

Under the BC Rural Dividend Program, the Government of British Columbia is providing more than $1.1 million for nine projects in the West Kootenay region.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small towns throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“Our government is getting results for people in small cities and towns in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

Almost $19 million in 153 single applicant and partnership project grants are being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations through the Rural Dividend Program.

These grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities throughout the province.

Grants can be up to $100,000 for a single applicant project, or up to $500,000 for partnership projects.

As well, over $4.6 million in grants are being provided through the program’s special circumstances stream to support 23 applicants responding to economic challenges resulting from the loss of a main employer or the impacts of a natural disaster.

Additionally, $673,124 were awarded through the project development stream to communities around the province to complete preliminary work to support future projects.

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million-per-year rural dividend to 2021-22.