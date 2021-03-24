An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

Rural West Kootenay residents as young as 18 to receive COVID-19 vaccine in April

Salmo, Kaslo and Winlaw are among the communities included

Interior Health announced Wednesday that residents as young as 18 years old in a number of rural West Kootenay communities can book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

Those communities include Ainsworth, Balfour, Crawford Bay, Harrop-Proctor, Kaslo, New Denver, Riondel, Salmo, Silverton, Slocan Park and Winlaw.

The regional health authority said it was opening up appointments in communities with small populations that might face barriers to accessing larger clinics in larger centres.

To find out when and where clinics will open in those communities, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/.






