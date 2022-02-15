Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Sad ending for Sea Lionel Richie, rescued off Vancouver Island beach

Necropsy results pending after death of 2-year-old sea lion

A skinny sea lion was whisked from Greater Victoria’s Island View Beach after a dog-walker’s charge stopped to say hello – and the animal didn’t seem to care.

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by rescuers, the stellar sea lion was plucked from the Central Saanich beach on Feb. 5 and taken to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The sea lion arrived emaciated and weighing just over 95 pounds and received fluid. After a brief first examination, staff figured Lionel was about two years old. After treatment the animal became a little more responsive, less physically cold and showed a little interest in the surroundings.

Despite the staff’s efforts, Lionel died on Feb. 10. Results of a necropsy are pending.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Study suggests climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely
Next story
‘Predictable and preventable’: Engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide

Just Posted

A Trail RCMP officer discovered the man after he smelled the cigarette the man was smoking while he hid from police. Photo: Stephen Hocking/Unsplash
Man busted after Trail RCMP get whiff of his cigarette smoke

Gwillim Lakes Camp in Valhalla Provincial Park. Photo: Erin Miller
Land added to Purcell, Valhalla provincial parks to increase ‘connectivity’

“The Business Excellence Awards are intended to create magic and excitement where our communities can gather to celebrate and honour the local businesses and organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment to business excellence.” Photo: Submitted
Nominations open for your favourite local businesses

Rossland Sr. Warriors
Rossland Sr. Warriors play for berth in B.C. hockey championship