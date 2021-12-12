Salmo lottery winner eyes new SUV after landing $75,000

“I’ve been playing BC/49 ever since it started, and always select my own numbers,” Lydia said.

The Verigin household in Salmo will certainly be having a bright Christmas this year after Lydia Verigin cashed in big on BC Lotto earlier this fall.

Lydia was at home checking her lottery numbers when she discovered she had won $75,000 in the BC/49 draw for Oct. 2.

“I was sitting at my kitchen table when I found out and I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking,” Verigin said.

“I’ve been playing BC/49 ever since it started, and always select my own numbers,” she added.

“They’re random numbers, but for some reason they’ve stuck over the years.”

With such a big windfall, the question is, “What’s Lydia going to splurge on?”

She’s thinking about a new golf bag and clubs — and maybe — a new SUV to haul them in.

Lydia’s big win may give others who play the same numbers over and over and never win, to keep on trying.

A bountiful surprise could be just around the corner.

