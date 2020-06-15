(Photo by Rick Proctor on UnSplash)

Salmo RCMP seize 220 plants from grow op

Cpl. Darryl Orr says a search warrant was issued for a Liness Road residence

The Salmo RCMP is reporting a pot bust that resulted from a search warrant carried out at a property in the village on Sunday.

Cpl. Darryl Orr says members of the Salmo police detachment executed a June 14 search warrant, issued under the Cannabis Act, at a residence on Liness Road.

He says 220 cannabis plants and packaged cannabis were seized from inside the property.

One man was located inside the growing operation when police entered.

Orr says a charge of Production of Marijuana Cannabis will be recommended.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Nelson courthouse in October.


kootenay

