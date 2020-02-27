The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Nelson is closing next month. (Photo by Prudence Earl on Unsplash)

Salvation Army closing Nelson thrift store

The final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

The Salvation Army has decided to close the thrift store portion of its community in Nelson indefinitely.

Its final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

The Salvation Army has operated in Nelson for 123 years.

“The thrift store has been part of our operations here for 49 years and the decision to close it did not come easily,” says Lt. Michelle Cale. ​​

“There were several factors that contributed to the decision, not the least of which was the continued decline in revenue over the last five years – possibly brought about by the change in the economy.”

In order for The Salvation Army to continue to be a valuable presence in the community and serve Nelson effectively this decision was necessary, Cale said.

The closure of the thrift store will impact nine employees, who will be out of work as of March 31.

“The well-being of those we serve and those we serve alongside is always the first concern of the organization, and we want to assure the public that we will be caring for our outgoing team members well who have served this community so diligently over the years,” said Cale. ​

“Although The Salvation Army has had to make the difficult decision I want to assure you that we remain committed and dedicated to serving the citizens of Nelson through our many programs and services each and every day.

“We are extremely grateful to those that support the crucial work of the Army in this city and we are confident that we can continue to count on that generosity. I thank the community for years of dedicated patronage and support. We can only do the work we do because of your ongoing support and, while this is a sad occasion, we look to the future with optimism as we continue to operate and serve in this great community.”​

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Just Posted

Salvation Army closing Nelson thrift store

The final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

One more day for utility bill discount in City of Trail

The total invoice this year is $785

Trail’s Johnson, Terness win BCHL Awards

Smokies’ Johnson honoured with the MVP and Most Sportsmanlike, Terness earns Rookie of the Year

Trucking company fined $175K for Lemon Creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Most Read